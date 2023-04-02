SIERRA VISTA — Playing back-to-back-to-back games on consecutive days proved to be quite the challenge for the Buena Colts and baseball coach Mark Schafer.
Buena went 1-2 in that stretch, beating Tucson Cholla 9-5 on Tuesday, March 28, before losing to Tucson Sunnyside 13-10 and Tucson High 10-6, both of the 6A South Region, Wednesday and Thursday, March 29 and 30, at Coppola Field at Buena High School.
In the game with Tucson High Buena scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and added two more in the second for a 6-2 lead.
Tucson High used a four-run fifth inning rally to turn what had been a 6-4 deficit into an 8-6 lead. The Badgers tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh.
Buena’s first run of the game against Tucson High came via back-to-back triples by Max Pitts and Alex Cushman. Cushman later scored on a dropped third strike, giving Buena a 2-1 lead. Joshua Leffelman singled in Hunter Haymore Thomas Nuetzel, making the score 4-1.
After giving up a run to THS in the top of the second, the Colts tacked on two more runs in the bottom half of the second, the first coming on Cushman sacrifice fly, the second on a David Peterson RBI single that scored Sam Pitts.
Sam Pitts, Braden Hooper, Cushman and Michael Quinones pitched for Buena, allowing 10 runs and 14 hits. They struck out five and walked four.
The Colts had 12 hits. Cushman was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Leffelman was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Braden Arons was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Max Pitts was 1-for-2 with a run scored.
“We had a lead and couldn’t hold it,” Schaefer said. ”These kids are great young men. They represent our school and community very well. I am proud to be associated with them.”
It was a similar story against Sunnyside as Buena had a lead and couldn’t hold it.
The Colts scored seven runs in the bottom of the first for a 7-1 lead but was outscored 12-3 over the next six innings.
Buena sent 13 batters to the plate in the first and had seven hits. Neutzel had a two-run double, Arons a RBI double, Leffelman an RBI single and Max Pitts an RBI single.
The Blue Devils scored twice in the top of the second and three times in the third, pulling within two at 8-6.
Max Pitts scored in the bottom half of the inning off a Peterson sacrifice fly for a 9-6 lead.
Sunnyside rallied to tie the game at 9-9 in the top of the fourth and then took a 10-9 lead in the top of the fifth. Cushman’s run off a Nuetzel single in the bottom half of the inning tied the game at 10-10.
The Blue Devils used a two-run triple in the top of the seventh to take a 13-10 lead.
Max Pitts, Brodyn Quinn and Peterson pitched, allowing 13 runs and 15 hits. They struck out two and walked three.
Buena had 14 hits. Nuetzel was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Cushman was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, Nathan Whitworth 3-for-4 with an RBI, Arons 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, Leffelman 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Max Pitts 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.
In the victory over Cholla, Buena used a four-run first followed by two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to take a 9-0 lead.
Sam Pitts, Quinones, Allison, Hooper and Arons pitched, allowing Cholla five runs and five hits while striking out seven and walking seven.
The Colts had 10 hits. Max Pitts was 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBIs. Sam Pitts was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI, Quinones 1-for-2, Arons 1-for-2 with a run scored, Whitworth 1-for-2 with a run scored and Cushman 1-for-3 with a run scored. Peterson and Jose Olivarez each were 1-for-4 with Peterson scoring a run and having an RBI.
“The team will learn from these last two games,” Schafer said. “We will be better because of them. We open region on Monday at home against Nogales. They will be a good team.”
Buena is 11-8 overall counting tournaments, 3-1 in conference. Nogales is 14-4 overall, 3-0 in conference. First pitch Monday is at 4 p.m.
In the 5A baseball rankings Friday Nogales was ranked third, Buena 18th.
The top 24 will make the state tournament with the teams that are seeded ninth through 24th having play-in games.
