buena ball 2

Colts second baseman Nathan Whitworth gloves a grounder in Thursday’s game at Coppola Field against the Badgers from Tucson.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — Playing back-to-back-to-back games on consecutive days proved to be quite the challenge for the Buena Colts and baseball coach Mark Schafer.

Buena went 1-2 in that stretch, beating Tucson Cholla 9-5 on Tuesday, March 28, before losing to Tucson Sunnyside 13-10 and Tucson High 10-6, both of the 6A South Region, Wednesday and Thursday, March 29 and 30, at Coppola Field at Buena High School.

