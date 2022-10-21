Three more Cochise County athletes surpassed the 1,000-yard mark following their performances in their respective games Friday, Oct. 14.

Buena sophomore Andres Bonilla is back on top as Cochise County’s top rusher. In a loss to Cienega the Buena running back ran for 142-yards on 22 carries. Through six games this season, Bonilla has run for 1,059 yards on 122 carries. He has scored nine touchdowns for the Colts this season

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments