Three more Cochise County athletes surpassed the 1,000-yard mark following their performances in their respective games Friday, Oct. 14.
Buena sophomore Andres Bonilla is back on top as Cochise County’s top rusher. In a loss to Cienega the Buena running back ran for 142-yards on 22 carries. Through six games this season, Bonilla has run for 1,059 yards on 122 carries. He has scored nine touchdowns for the Colts this season
Benson quarterback junior Dalton Crockett became Cochise County’s No. 2 quarterback behind St. David’s Ryan Gooding. Prior to getting hurt last week in the Bobcats win over Phoenix Christian, Crockett threw for 110 yards giving him 1,127 yards on the season along with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Tombstone’s sophomore quarterback DJ Elias also surpassed the 1,000-yard mark last Friday against league leading Willcox.
Elias threw for just 57 yards, but it was enough to move him past the 1,000-yard mark and into the top three quarterbacks in Cochise County with 1,052 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.
All three Cochise County athletes are expected to be in action Friday night when their respective teams take the field.
Below is a recap of this week’s upcoming games.
Safford (3-5) at Benson (5-3)
It’s homecoming in Benson this week and the Bobcats are fighting for a spot in the 3A state tournament that begins in three weeks.
The Bobcats, who are seeded 11th this week in the AIA365.com poll released on Tuesday, Oct. 18, rebounded from a loss to Thatcher to defeat Phoenix Christian 42-28 last Friday, putting them at 5-3 overall, fifth in 3A South section.
Benson pulled off the commanding win despite losing their starting quarterback Dalton Crockett to an injury during the game.
Crockett has been at the helm of the Bobcat offense, punching in 15 touchdown passes this season from 1,127 passing yards, rushing for 328, and was a defensive force for the cats as well.
The injury was severe enough to put Dalton out for the week, and although he’s “up and at ‘em,” according to head coach Dustin Cluff, he’s a “maybe,” for the game against the 23rd seeded Safford Bulldogs on Friday, October 21.
Coach Cluff said Crockett had undergone an MRI and was being evaluated by his doctors during the week. Benson Athletic Director Eric Tatham concurred, his return to the field this week is unknown, but felt confident of a quick recovery.
“Phoenix Christian is a better team than their record reflects,” Cluff said after the game. With the loss of Dalton, they may have been more of a challenge, if not for the Bobcats bearing down and backup QB Brax Cluff stepping up.
The freshman Cluff led the team to victory by taking to the air, including a 45-yard touchdown pass to Kohen Frost. Brax threw for 125 yards after taking over.
The game against the Bulldogs on Friday begins at 7 p.m.
Marana Mountain View (2-4) at Buena (4-2)
Buena looks to put their pitiful performance against Cienega behind them with a win Friday on their home turf. The No. 30 Colts host the No. 31 Mountain View Marana Mountain Lions.
Buena will look to sophomore Andres Bonilla, as they have all season, to lead them to victory. Bonilla is Cochise County’s top rusher with 1059 yards on 122 and had nine touchdowns. The Colts’ coaching staff will have to have a backup plan if Bonilla can’t break free. Cienega was able to contain the explosive runs the sophomore is capable of, which crippled Buena’s offense. Charlie Price is a second option for the Colts’ running game and should find success if both running backs are able to find open space.
Buena’s defense will need to be strong throughout the entire game, not just the first quarter like they did last week. The secondary will need to provide better coverage and limit the number of times the Mountain Lion receivers get behind the coverage.
Marana Mountain View enters Friday’s game off a 45-17 win at Tucson High. They hold a 2-4 record, but with the strength of schedule they are ranked right behind Buena in the 5A Conference.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7p.m. at Loveless Stadium.
Douglas (3-3) at Mica Mountain (2-4)
The Douglas Bulldogs who four weeks ago were 3-0, are in the midst of a three-game losing streak.
Douglas kicked off its Kino Region opener last Friday losing to Oro Valley’s Canyon Del Oro, the No. 2 4A team in the state, 49-6. CDO shutdown the Bulldogs ground game limiting Douglas to just 42 yards rushing.
Tucson Mica Mountain, coached by legendary coach Pat Nugent, is playing its first full season of varsity football this year.
The Thunderbolts beat Douglas 42-6 last year in Douglas.
Tanque Verde (4-4) at Tombstone (3-5)
Tanque Verde is heading to Tombstone looking to maintain its co-hold with Willcox for first place in the 2A San Pedro Region.
Both Willcox and Tanque Verde are 3-0 in the region and will face each other Oct. 28 in the regular season finale.
Tanque Verde thumped Bisbee 57-0 last week while Tombstone fell 49-8 to Willcox.
Tombstone has lost two straight games and is out of the playoff picture this season. A win Friday night over the Hawks could be a positive boost heading into the off season.
San Tan Foothills (5-3) at Bisbee (3-5)
Both San Tan Foothills who play in the 3A’s Central Region and Bisbee who plays in the 2A’s San Pedro Region, were scheduled to play other opponents this Friday night.
When those opponents canceled their scheduled games officials at both schools got together and set up this non-region showdown.
The Sabercats are currently second in their region behind Phoenix’s Eastmark High School and are coming off a 29-6 win over Shadow Mountain last Friday while Bisbee lost to Tanque Verde.
The Pumas were minus some key players last week, one of those being running back Diego Chavez.
It’s Senior Night in Bisbee this Friday. The eight departing seniors and their parents will be honored prior to the start of the game.
Catalina (1-7) at Willcox (6-2)
It’s Senior Night Friday in Willcox and the Cowboys should have little difficulty send their seniors out with a win when they host the Catalina Trojans whose lone win this season came via forfeit when Santa Rita canceled the remainder of its football season.
Willcox’s Ayden Fuentes and Cristian Pando have climbed up to become the No. 2 and No. 3 rushers in Cochise County behind Buena’s Andres Bonilla.
Bonilla has 1,059 yards on the season; Fuentes 937 yards and Pando 886.
A Willcox win Friday along with a Tanque Verde win over Tombstone sets up a 2A San Pedro Region championship game Friday, Oct. 28 in Tucson when Willcox and Tanque Verde meet for in the regular season finale.
St. David idle
The 1A state playoffs begin Friday.
The St. David Tigers have been awarded a first-round bye and have the night off and will host a second-round game Oct. 28 in St. David.
St. David coaches will however be on the road this Friday heading to Bagdad to scout their next opponent as the Sultans host Phoenix’s El Capitan Academy in a first-round playoff showdown.
St. David has already played Bagdad earlier this season winning 70-20 but has not played El Capitan.
Herald/Review Sports Editor Bruce Whetten and sports reporters Hector Acuna and Alexis Ramanjulu contributed to this article.
