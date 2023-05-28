SIERRA VISTA — Event organizers are calling this year’s 38th Annual Sierra Vista Open and Charity Dinner hosted by The Huachucans a huge success, not only because of the amount of money raised but also because for the first time 10 female golfers were able to participate.
The open took place May 19-21 at Pueblo del Sol Country Club.
“This is the largest golf tournament and largest fundraising dinner held in Cochise County,” Connie Sexton, PDS membership and marketing director, said in an email. “All three events greatly supported the efforts of The Huachucans in Helping Kids, as The Huachucans are expecting to gross over $130,000 dollars and will net close to $50,000.”
According to Jake Isler of The Huachucans, to conduct this large fund-raising event The Huachucans relied on their strong partnership with Pueblo del Sol Country Club and Castle and Cooke real estate company.
“The efforts of PDS and Castle and Cooke resulted in exceptionally outstanding support from the golf course staff, grounds crew and wait staff,” he said in an email.
The course played tough but fair to the 113 golfers competing in the open. There were more than 15 golfers competing from out of town, including Yuma, Phoenix and Tucson.
There were four flights: men’s gross and net and women’s gross and net.
“These two flights were the first flighted tournaments for women in the 38 years of conducting the Sierra Vista Open,” Sexton said.
The gross flight winners for the Sierra Vista Open were women’s champion Carolina Perez from the Phoenix area and Buena High School graduate Colin McCarty of Sierra Vista. Perez won by one stroke over Bri Andersen of Tucson by firing rounds of 81 on Saturday and 80 on Sunday for a 161 total. McCarty shot 67 on Saturday and 77 on Sunday for a 144 total and won by eight strokes over Cody Rathbun of Tucson and Michael Jedrzejczyk of Phoenix. This was McCarty’s second victory in the tournament.
The net champions were Margie Sherwood of Sierra Vista in the women’s flight and Jon Fallis of Hereford in the men’s flight.
Sherwood won by 14 strokes over Bonnie Marsh of Hereford. Her net rounds were 70 and 68 for a 138 total and 6 under par score.
“I thank The Huachucans for allowing us ladies to play,” Sherwood said via text to the Herald/Review. “I’d like to see more ladies play in the future. I’ve had numerous back surgeries and yet I was able to play well enough to win. I’m thankful for the opportunity and the experience.”
Fallis won by two strokes over former SSVEC CEO Creden Huber by shooting net rounds of 70 and 71 for a score of 141, 3 under par.
Fallis said this was his first time playing in the tournament as an individual golfer. He teamed with his father-in-law as the guest in 2013 to win the member-guest part of the tournament.
“That’s when I caught the (golfing) bug,” Fallis said. “I’ve been a member at Pueblo Del Sol just over two years. I really like the course. The greens were in great shape. I believe they had just brushed the greens maybe two months or a month and a half ago. I was really impressed (with the course). The tournament itself was a lot of fun; can’t wait to do it again.”
Fallis felt he played better on Saturday than he did on Sunday.
“I left that day feeling like I had a shot,” he said. “I wasn’t in the final group (on Sunday). I didn’t play better than I ever have but I played my best. I was kind of surprised a 3 under won it considering some other tournaments at the club I’ve been in. But obviously I was pretty happy with it.”
Following Saturday’s round, a dinner was held and more than 300 showed up, including former NFL football players Eric Swann, Michael Bankston, Jerome Daniels, Darryl Clack and Sydney Justin.
Also attending were Huachucans founding member BG (R) Ken Symmes, Sheriff Mark Dannels and Superior Court Judges Tim Dickerson, David Thorn and Jason Lindstrom. Emceeing the event was Sierra Vista’s Jeff Davenport.
The dinner was catered by Miller’s Pub Grub from Hereford, which did a fantastic job with high quality prime rib and pork loin. Dessert was provided by the Landmark Café and the band Nightlife was simply amazing.
Supporting the dinner were more 20 Buena High School sports and cheer students. The fundraising charity dinner grossed more than $45,000, a record in terms of income. The live auction to ride along for a day with Dannels went for $9,000.
On Friday a scramble golf tournament was held.
“There were 37 teams, four of which were all women, a total of 148 golfers on the course at once with a shotgun start,” Sexton said. “There were two teams on every hole and three teams on one hole. There were also three teams provided by Mary’s Mission and Major William Lacey, including the former NFL players Swann, Bankston, Daniels, Clack and Justin.”
Hummingbird Classic June 7
The Hummingbird Classic is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, at Pueblo Del Sol.
The event is sponsored by the PDS Women’s Golf Association.
This tournament started in 1975.
“It’s a one-day tournament,” Sexton said. “Tee off is 8:30 a.m. We have 80 women players, members and non-members, from across Southern Arizona. After play we have lunch and announce (the) winners.”
There will be champions in low gross and low net. There will be two longest drive and two closest to the pin contests. Entries for the tournament closed on May 22.
