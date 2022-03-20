SIERRA VISTA — The 39th Annual Arizona Copper Classic bodybuilding and bikini competition will take place Saturday at Buena High School’s Kline Center for the Performing Arts.
This year’s pro-qualifier event is expected to attract competitors from across the country.
“Our ultimate goal is to have about 50 participants,” said Danny Diaz, one of the co-promoters of the event. “Last year we had a helluva show. I anticipate us having an even better show this year.”
A pre-judging show will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning followed by the competition at 5 p.m. Tickets for both are $30 or $15 for the pre-judging show and $25 for the night show. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the start of the show. Jeff Davenport of KKYZ radio will be the master of ceremonies.
Danny and his father, owners of Buena Health and Fitness and co-promoters of the event, have said this is the longest running natural bodybuilding event in the state. Participants are drug tested prior to competition and, according to the event website, has a streak of five consecutive years being drug free.
An estimated 25 competitors from across the country and Mexico made their way to Sierra Vista last year for the annual competition in 20 different classes. Vince Sanders of Province, Oregon, and Nancy Cordero of Hermosillo, Mexico, were the overall male and female fitness winners.
“I anticipate us having approximately eight different classes,” Danny said. “Seventy-five percent of our judging will be done in the morning. The pre-judging show is quite competitive. Those who are competing will be coming in hot and what I mean by hot is at the peak of their diet. The night show is when we hand out the awards and recognize people.”
The Copper Classic took a year off in 2020 due to COVID-19. The year prior, Danny said, there were participants from Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Africa, Mexico and the U.S.
“Putting on this event is a lot of work, but we do it because of the stories we get from it,” Danny said. “Last year we had a lady from Phoenix. She had a severe spinal defect. She’s got rods all up in her back. When she started bodybuilding a lot of her ailments went away.
“She has inspired some of our members here. One of the things that is completely unique about our show ... We do on-stage interviews where our competitors are telling their story. We’ve been blown away by some of these stories.”
For ticket information call 520-378-2461 or visit www.copperclassic.com. Tickets are sold on a first come, first serve basis.
The show is part of the International Natural Bodybuilding Association as well as the Professional Natural Bodybuilders Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.