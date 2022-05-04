SIERRA VISTA — Four Buena High School basketball players are taking their talents to the next level.
Alani Encinas, Jake Smith, Cooper Jones and Erick Jenkins signed letters of intent Friday in front of a small group of family and friends at BHS.
Encinas will be attending Portland State University, a Division I university.
Jenkins is taking his talents to Spalding University, a D-III school in Louisville, Kentucky; Jones in Tucson attending Pima Community College; and Smith will be attending Scottsdale Community College.
Encinas played four years on the Colts varsity. According to Maxpreps, in 65 high school career games, she averaged 14.9 points, 2.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Her senior season her numbers improved to 20.5 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and two steals. She was named the 2022 5A South Region Offensive Player of the Year and the overall Player of the Year.
Encinas waited two years for the opportunity to finalize. She met the Portland State coaches when she was playing in Chicago at an AAU tournament when she was a sophomore.
“When I became a junior, they were able to reach out to me and coach (Cole) Colvin and they offered me a full scholarship,” she said. “When COVID hit, my recruiting process got a little more difficult, but they still managed to find a way to see me play. This is such an amazing opportunity for me. I really like the coaches there. I felt very comfortable making my decision to go to Portland.”
Encinas plans on majoring in public health.
Looking back on her four years at Buena, Encinas said it’s hard to believe it’s over.
“Seems like just yesterday I was coming in here as a freshman,” she said. “It’s been very fun playing here. It was definitely an experience to remember for sure.”
The Buena senior credits Colvin, who coached her for three years, and current head coach Leah Haymore for helping her achieve her dream.
“I’m ready, I’m excited, it’s going to be a very hard journey but I’m ready,” she said.
Jones played three years on the Colts varsity. In 56 games, Maxpreps reports he averaged 13 points, two assists and 2.6 rebounds. His senior year his numbers increased to 17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He was selected to the 5A Southern Region first team and was the 5A Southern Player of the Year.
Jones’ decision to attend Pima was partially influenced by the fact his dad, Brian, played basketball at Pima.
“They have a great program and I’m excited about the opportunity to play for coach (Brian) Peabody,” he said. “They were the first school that gave me a chance to come play college basketball. I really appreciated that. It’s also nice being close to home. I think it’s very cool that I get to play at the same college as my dad.”
Jones, who plans on majoring in biology at Pima, said his four years at Buena has been a great experience.
“Starting off with coach (Dave) Glasgow was a great experience,” he said. “I appreciate all that he did for me while he was here. Coach (Tyler) Molesworth and coach Richie (Castro) have been a great influence on me and have helped me get better ever since. I would not be where I am now if it wasn’t for them. I also need to thank my AAU coach Marlin (Humes) and of course my parents.”
Smith played three years on the Colts varsity where he, according to Maxpreps, played in 67 games, averaged 8.8 points, eight rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.6 steals. His senior year numbers were 13.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.7 steals. He was named the 5A Southern Defensive Player of the Year.
Smith said he was introduced to Scottsdale Community College when representatives were in Douglas for a game at Cochise College.
“Ever since then I knew it was a school I wanted to go to,” he said. “After basketball season ended, I did a couple of workouts with them and then I got offered to play with them.”
Smith described his four years at Buena as an amazing experience.
“There are so many memories and fun times,” he said. “Definitely the best time of my life so far.”
Smith said coaches Molesworth and Humes pushed him and helped him the past two years, getting him to the point where this dream is now becoming a reality.
“My dad (Brian Smith) has also been there for me,” he said. “He’s been my role model and has pushed me. I want to make him proud as well and I want to thank my mom (Allison Lamb) for her love and support.”
Smith plans on majoring in biology at Scottsdale.
Jenkins played in 28 games for Buena this season and according to Maxpreps 38 games his junior and senior year. He received 5A Southern honorable mention honors averaging 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 points.
“I got this opportunity because my stepdad (Merle Branch) sent out videos and a paragraph about me and how I played and what my best features are to schools on the East Coast, and I think the West Coast, too. Spalding University was one of the schools that came to me first. It is a fun school to play at. This past year during my recruiting process they were in the playoffs.”
Jenkins plans to major in sports management. He said he’s had a blast being a student at Buena.
“This is a special day,” Buena outgoing athletic director Greg Duce said at the signing. “Buena High School and Sierra Vista Unified are really proud of you guys. It takes serious commitment not only to the program but also to do what it takes to get to the next level. You are that small percentage that gets to continue to do what you enjoy doing.”
Duce acknowledged the players’ families and support system, saying none of this would have been possible without them.
Colvin, who is stepping in as Buena’s new athletic director starting in July, said he is extremely proud of these athletes and reminded them that he, and the other coaches and administrators at Buena, are just a phone call away should they ever need anything.
All four signees said it’s beginning to set in that graduation is less than a month away and after that comes the next adventure. They all agreed that the bond they created with each other at Buena will always be there and while they may be playing at different schools, they will continue to track each other’s progress as they begin this new journey.
