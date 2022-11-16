Cross country runners from Benson, St. David, Tombstone and Willcox finished their season at the Arizona Interscholastic Association division IV state championship meet on Saturday, Nov.r 12, at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.

Taking the state title for the girls teams were Phoenix Country Day School Eagles with 50 points. The Tombstone Yellow Jackets finished 11th with 243 points. Lauren Ping of Tucson Valley Christian took the individual title with a time of 17:53.2.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments