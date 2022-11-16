Cross country runners from Benson, St. David, Tombstone and Willcox finished their season at the Arizona Interscholastic Association division IV state championship meet on Saturday, Nov.r 12, at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.
Taking the state title for the girls teams were Phoenix Country Day School Eagles with 50 points. The Tombstone Yellow Jackets finished 11th with 243 points. Lauren Ping of Tucson Valley Christian took the individual title with a time of 17:53.2.
Winning the boys state team title was the Valley Christian Trojans with 58 points. Benson finished 13th with 357 points. Glenn Thomas of Phoenix Northwest Christian took first in 16:17.7.
Running for the Benson girls were junior Ella Allred 46th, freshman Rayleigh Olsen 86th, sophomore Shannon Frost 96th and freshman Nichole Holbert 113th.
Placing for the Bobcats boys were senior Joseph Akers 27th, junior Ezekiel Crowley 64th, sophomore Syric Ramerez 84th, junior Aaric Myatt 127th, freshman Benjamin Blalock 136th, sophomore Logan Vance 137th and junior David Souza 172nd.
“I felt that we did really well; each one of them ran their best with most running faster times at a harder state course than the course we ran at sectionals the week before,” Benson coach Randy Barney said. “It was a good ending to a great season. I’m very proud of this whole team; they bonded well, they all got along great, they worked very hard, they followed the program and completed another great season of cross country.
“I felt really supported by our school and our new athletic director. I’d also like to thank our assistant coach, Tori Moncada, who has been with our program for several years as a volunteer — she is always there to support and coach and is a big part of our program.”
Representing the St. David Tigers was sophomore Corbin Fry, who placed 92nd.
Running for the Tombstone girls were senior Miranda Medlen-Ursell 38th, junior Cora Lehman 41st, junior Elya Wildgen 84th, sophomore Kashari Baker 94th and sophomore Rachel Thursby 98th.
Placing for the Yellow Jackets boys were junior Landen Pease 66th and junior Anthony Piro 74th.
“Our girls ran their most complete race of the year and it was a good time to do it at state,” Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said. “The boys also ran the best they have all year. They all ran fantastic and did a great job, just solid racing all around. You definitely want to run your best at state, and I think our kids accomplished this. Looking forward, we will be returning a lot of kids for next season, and this is something to go off of for the future.”
Placing for the Willcox girls were sophomore Ainsley Hepworth 19th and senior Maylee Thompson 39th.
Running for the Cowboys were freshman Sawyer Thompson 111th and freshman Johnathan Rodarte 125th.
“We did super; it was an amazing day for all four of them,” Willcox coach Jennifer Wilson said. “Maylee ended her cross-country career with a PR and Ainsley ended her career with Willcox with a medal. Sawyer and Johnathan did awesome; they finished in the middle of the pack; they kept gaining spots the entire way and we’re so excited to see what comes for them in the next few years. The weather was absolutely beautiful. The kids ran well; we couldn’t be happier with how they did.”
