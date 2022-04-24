Four Cochise County tennis teams, two boys and two girls, have qualified for the Division III team championship tournament.
The Willcox boys are seeded the highest of all the county schools, landing the sixth seed which gives them a home match April 27 against 11th-seeded Tucson Tanque Verde.
St. David’s boys are seeded 10th and face seventh-seed Tucson Pusch Ridge on April 27.
Tombstone’s girls are seeded ninth and play at eighth-seed Chandler Prep on Tuesday, April 26. In the bracket right above them is 16th-seeded Willcox at top seed Pusch Ridge.
The quarterfinals are scheduled for May 3, semifinals May 6 and finals May 7.
The state pairings for doubles and singles were not announced at press time Saturday but are scheduled to begin April 29 in Phoenix.
Willcox, St. David and Tombstone played their final regular season matches on April 19.
In the boys matches, Willcox shut out Morenci 9-0; St. David beat Safford 8-1 and Tombstone lost to Rio Rico 6-3.
In the girls matches, Tombstone shut out Rio Rico 9-0, Willcox beat Morenci 9-0 and St. David lost to Safford 6-3.
Tombstone girls singles winners were Skyler Mazzanti 6-0, 6-1; Kiersten Schilling 6-0, 6-1; Jamora Haynes, 4-6, 7-5, 10-5; Makinzee Meinhardt 4-0, 4-0; Addilynn Thomasson 8-1, and McKenzie Mazzanti 8-0. In doubles Skyler Mazzanti and Schilling won 8-2; Meinhardt and Haynes won 8-3 and Thomasson and McKenzie Mazzanti won 8-1.
In Tombstone boys singles, Diego Nunez won 7-6, 6-4; Victor Luna won 8-2 and Caleb Russian won 8-4. Adam Cloud lost 6-4, 3-6, 10-6; Joseph Valenzuela lost 7-5, 3-6, 10-6; and Joshua Asato lost 8-2.
In Willcox girls singles, Kamrielle Wyatt won 6-3, 7-6; Valerie Durazo won 7-5, 6-4; Kennedy Peterson won 6-1, 6-3; Mia Mungarro won 6-1, 6-0; and Marissa Paz won6-1, 6-1. Willcox’s lone loss in singles came at No.1 where Jodi Denny lost 6-3, 6-0.
Denny and Wyatt fell in doubles 8-4, Mungarro and Durazo won 8-2 and Paz and Peterson won 9-8.
In Willcox boys singles, Jacob Kauffman won 6-0, 6-0; Ryan McClain won 6-1, 6-1; Hunter Childers won 6-2, 7-6; Spencer Allred won 6-1, 6-0; Jonathan Collins won 6-0, 6-1; and Lane Whetten won 6-0. In doubles, McClaine/Kauffman won 8-1, Whetten/Collins won 8-1 and Childers and Allred won 8-4.
In St. David girls singles, Safina Blachly and Sydney Haynie posted 6-2, 6-2 and 6-4, 4-6,10-8 wins. They also won their doubles match 8-6.
In Tigers boys singles, Lorenzo Padoan won 6-1, 6-1; Kaden Watts lost 7-5, 6-3; Mark Haynie won 6-1, 6-2; Brayten Trejo won 6-3, 6-1; Sammy Judd won 6-2, 6-0. and Regan Young won 6-4, 7-6. In doubles, Padoan/Watts won 8-5, Trejo/Haynie won 8-0 and Young/Judd won 8-6.
