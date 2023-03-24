SIERRA VISTA — A special guest of honor with ties to Sierra Vista will be on hand Saturday for the 40th Annual Arizona Copper Classic bodybuilding and bikini competition at Buena High School’s Kline Center for the Performing Arts.

Townsend Saunders, the first “Mr. Buena” when the fitness competition began in 1983, is going to be in attendance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments