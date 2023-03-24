SIERRA VISTA — A special guest of honor with ties to Sierra Vista will be on hand Saturday for the 40th Annual Arizona Copper Classic bodybuilding and bikini competition at Buena High School’s Kline Center for the Performing Arts.
Townsend Saunders, the first “Mr. Buena” when the fitness competition began in 1983, is going to be in attendance.
Saunders won the event when he was just a sophomore at Buena High. He left Sierra Vista his junior year in 1984 when his dad, who was in the military, was relocated to Torrence, California. He graduated from Torrance High School and in 1987 Saunders became an NCAA Div. II national wrestling champion for California State University-Bakersfield. He later became a two-time All-American at Arizona State University.
Saunders was a Goodwill Games gold medalist in 1994 and won two Pan American Games gold medals in 1991 and 1995. He wrestled for the United States in 1992 in Barcelona, Spain, and in 1996 where he won a silver medal in Atlanta.
Saunders resides in Phoenix with his wife, Tricia, a four-time World Champion FILA wrestler, where he works in sales for ZipRecruiter. In 2019, Saunders was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as a distinguished member.
“She’s a bigger name in wrestling than I am,” Saunders said of his wife, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame a decade before he was.
Saunders says he remembers the 1983 show in Sierra Vista and how his winning the “Mr. Buena” competition aggravated some of the upperclassmen that he competed against in the body building competition. They also were members of the Buena wrestling team he was on.
“It was great, it was awesome,” Saunders said of that experience. “I really wasn’t into body building. I was more into wrestling. I had been going to the gym with my sister so I guess you could say I had a natural build.
“I ended up competing against some of the upperclassmen who were on my team. They weren’t too happy when I won. I remember getting ready for the competition, getting nervous about being on stage and competing. I remember learning the different poses. I can’t believe it’s been 40 years. That’s incredible. I was really proud of winning the competition.”
Saunders says he’s excited to be coming back to the Copper Classic and seeing Hank and Danny Diaz, co-promoters of the event.
“It’s been years since I’ve seen Hank,” Saunders said. “I’m sure he looks much different than I remember him. I’m not surprised he’s still doing this. It will be good seeing him after all these years.”
Diaz, who turns 89 next month, says he’s also looking forward to seeing Saunders.
“It’s been a long time,” Diaz said. “I keep track of how he’s doing through his mom (Martha Saunders) who comes here.”
Saunders says even though he left when he was in high school he still considers Sierra Vista home.
This year’s pro-qualifier event is expected to attract competitors from all across the state.
A pre-judging show will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by the competition at 5 p.m. Tickets for both are $30 or $15 for the pre-judging show and $25 for the night show. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the start of the show. Jeff Davenport of KKYZ radio will be the master of ceremonies.
Danny and his father, Hank, owners of Buena Health and Fitness, have said this is the longest running natural bodybuilding event in the state.
For ticket information call 520-378-2461 or visit www.copperclassic.com. Tickets are sold on a first come, first serve basis.
The show is part of the International Natural Bodybuilding Association as well as the Professional Natural Bodybuilders Association.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.