SIERRA VISTA — What better way to bring in the month of February than having young kids sign on to college?
On Wednesday, Feb. 2, dozens of family members, friends and Buena High staff looked on as five football players signed letters of intent.
“We are so excited for you guys for signing on and continuing to play while receiving an education,” Buena Athletic Director Greg Duce said. “I just wanted to say thank you to the kids and thank you to the parents for all of the sacrifices they made to make this day possible.”
William Stemler, Jelani Brown, Jaylen McCall, Keyon Taylor and Brett Santa Maria officially announced their commitment to their respective schools.
Taylor, who was in Kansas, signed his letter of intent via Zoom while the others signed in Buena’s lecture pod.
Stemler, the 2021 5A Southern Region Defensive Player of the Year, signed with Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.
“I just want to thank my teammates and coaches for helping me over these last four years,” Stemler said.
Stemler registered 120 total tackles, five tackles for losses, two interceptions and one sack.
“I remember telling Will to stop lifting so heavy in the weight room plenty of times,” Buena football coach Joe Thomas said. “I am excited he passed through Buena, and we are looking forward to see what he accomplishes academically and athletically.”
After Thomas said a few words, Will’s dad and Buena football assistant coach Charles Stemler provided some remarks.
“I am very proud of all of you guys, I think three of you guys were at the same time while Brown played on the other in the city league,” Charles Stemler said. “All of the younger players in attendance should be in this position in a few years.”
Charles Stemler played defensive end at Adams State University in Colorado.
“I have been there and been through it, so I know exactly what you guys are going through,” he said. “You better have a passion and be ready to work because it is not what you think or like in high school.”
Taylor signed with MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe near Kansas City, Kansas.
As a senior, Taylor carried the ball 36 times for 207 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 17 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns.
“Keyan is a special player who is very fast and very athletic,” Thomas said. “He has a lot of potential, and I think he will exceed expectations and continue to succeed.”
Brown signed with College of the Desert, a junior college in Palm Desert, California.
“High school was not enough for him, we will see his true talent when he gets to college and is put to the test,” Thomas said. “We are definitely proud of Jehlani and his opportunity to grow while not being too far from Sierra Vista.”
Last year Brown carried the ball 57 times for 260 yards and five touchdowns and had 18 tackles.
“I see a lot of faces from when I was coaching these players in the city league, so this is a celebration for Sierra Vista,” said Sam Brown, Jelani’s father.
Santa Maria signed with Arizona Christian University, a private university in Phoenix.
“It is a great school with a great football program, and I have a lot of family in that area,” Santa Maria said.
In 2021, Santa Maria recorded 66 tackles, four pass deflections and two interceptions.
Buena’s 20-13 loss to Tucson Desert View was the favorite game of Santa Maria’s career.
“Even though we lost, we fought hard until the end, and it was a fun game,” he said.
“I had two interceptions that game and had a blast with my teammates.”
McCall signed with Ottawa University in Phoenix. He registered 40 tackles, eight pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.
“I went on two visits there and met all of the coaches up there, and that place has a lot of love,” he said. “The town supports the football team so that is why I chose Ottawa.”
Leading up to the signing, McCall was feeling anxious.
“I was really nervous, yesterday I talked about the decision with my family and was hoping I made the right decision,” he said. “I am glad that I finally got to sign, and I believe now that I am making the correct choice.”
McCall plans on majoring in engineering at Ottawa.
“I just like to build things, you know,” he said. “I hope to have a career in civil engineering and build houses, bridges and other structures.”
The Colts, who were 2-7 last season, had five players earn spots on the 5A Southern first team: Stemler, Jadon Stewart, To’afiaoalii Fruean, Rashaud Armstrong and Austin Cox.
“If any of them get an NFL contract, make sure we get a turf field at Buena,” Thomas said. “We need that and a jumbotron.”
