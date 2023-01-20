Cochise College’s men’s basketball team had all five of its starters and one reserve score in double figures as the Apaches began a four-game series on the road, beating the Mesa Community College Thunderbirds 86-68 Wednesday in Mesa.

The win was the 14th straight for Cochise, which improved to 16-2 overall, 10-0 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference to remain in first place in the conference, two games ahead of Pima Community College.

