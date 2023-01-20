Cochise College’s men’s basketball team had all five of its starters and one reserve score in double figures as the Apaches began a four-game series on the road, beating the Mesa Community College Thunderbirds 86-68 Wednesday in Mesa.
The win was the 14th straight for Cochise, which improved to 16-2 overall, 10-0 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference to remain in first place in the conference, two games ahead of Pima Community College.
Mesa battle Cochise tough for the first 40 minutes, taking a 37-35 lead at the half.
In the second half the Apaches outscored Pima 51-31. Cochise shot dramatically better from behind 3-point range the second half as it improved from 16% to 50% in the second half. The Thunderbirds’ shots were not falling in the second half as their percentage fell from 53% to 40%.
Cochise sophomore Tyreese Watson scored a game-high 25 points. Sophomore Oscar Cluff followed with 15, Jordan Hernandez came off the bench to score 14 and freshmen Jalen Barbee, Riley Parker and Tracey Godfrey each contributed 10. Barbee had 10 rebounds.
“Our guys really need to know and understand that due to being undefeated in ACCAC play, that we will be getting our opponents’ best effort, especially in the first half,” Cochise coach Jerry Carrillo said. “To Mesa’s credit they outplayed us in the first half, but we really did a much better job of executing offense in the second half as we shot 68 percent from the floor in the final 20 minutes.”
The Apaches are on the road again Saturday, Jan. 22, at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
