DOUGLAS — Douglas’ Elks Lodge #955 held its annual Soccer Shoot Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Airport Park east of Douglas.
This was the third consecutive year the local lodge has hosted the event.
“We had 62 participants in nine different categories competing to represent our lodge at the district shoot on Sept. 30, 2023, in Tucson,” event organizer Ken Nelson said. “We had nine winners that won their division shoots and will represent our Douglas Lodge at districts. We were hoping to send 10, but unfortunately, we did not have any girls competing in the U16 division. This event was a great success and would not be possible without cooperation from American Youth Soccer Organization and the city of Douglas. (It) takes a minimum of 20 volunteers. This year we had 27 show up to give back to the community. Sincere thanks to everyone involved and especially to the youth that participated.”
Nelson said the U8 division is scored by participants shooting in five different sized goals going from larger to smaller and getting points for each successful attempt.
All other divisions shoot at a full-size goal that has been gridded off into nine sections with the point value increasing on the more difficult grid location shots.
All winners completed their allotted shots and had the highest point total.
The winners from the district shoot will compete at state on November 4, 2023, at Tempe Diablo Stadium with hopes of advancing to the national tournament.
The winners from Saturday’s Soccer Shoot in Douglas were U8 girls, Catalyna Sanchez; U8 boys, Liam DeCastro; U10 girls, Makayla Anguiano; U10 boys, Ivan Rojas; U12 girls, Natalie Hudson; U12 boys, Alexis Hernandez; U14 girls, Alexia Sanchez; U14 boys, Jesse Camacho; and U16 boys, Dominic Andrade.
