9 Tombstone baseball players awarded postseason honors

TOMBSTONE — As the Tombstone Yellow Jackets prepare for Friday’s Class 2A state semifinal baseball showdown with top-seeded Scottsdale Christian, head coach James Milligan is enjoying the announcement that nine of his players have landed postseason honors.
The biggest accolade went to senior Joel Esparza, who was named the 2A East Region Defensive Player of the Year. Prior to the state semifinal game, Esparza had played in 27 games, leads the Yellow Jackets with a .550 batting average, has scored 48 runs and has 23 RBIs, 12 doubles, six triples and two home runs.
His fielding percentage is .924 with 103 putouts and 31 assists. He has been involved in four double plays. Esparza also pitched sparingly for Tombstone, where he was 1-2 in 10 appearances with two saves. In those outings, he gave up 15 runs and 15 hits, struck out 27 and walked eight.
Joining Esparza on the first team All-Region were freshman DJ Elias and junior Ty Adams.
Second team honors went to junior Cesar Canez, senior Nate Ellison and sophomore Gabe Garcia. Honorable mention went to sophomores Maurice Alvarez and Miles McClain and freshman Miguel Rincon.
In 2021, Tombstone was the No. 4 seed as it is this year, but was upset in the second round of the state tournament, losing by 11 runs to 12th seed Scottsdale Prep Academy which lost in the next game to Scottsdale Christian.
Hard work over the summer and dedication has the Yellow Jackets getting a shot at last year’s state runners-ups Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The winner will face Benson or Miami Saturday for the 2A state championship.
“Everybody, coaches and players, are excited about his opportunity,” Milligan said. “I am sure there will be nerves come game time. It doesn’t really matter who we play at this point in the tournament. Scottsdale Christian is an excellent team, and we are excited for the opportunity to play the No. 1-ranked team in the state.”
Milligan was unsure when the last time a baseball team from THS made it to the state semifinals.
“I know there was a state championship in 1994, so that may have been the last year a baseball team made the final four,” he said. “We have a great group of kids that have put in a lot of work, not just during the season, but in the fall and winter. We challenged ourselves by playing in some good tournaments which I think help prepare us for the playoffs.
“Most importantly, our team has great chemistry, all the kids get along well, and they have learned to play for each other. I think the team chemistry is what has got us to this point.”
Milligan said his team will have to play their best baseball of the season.
“We will have to limit our mistakes, and we will have to hit,” he said. “All year our pitching and defense has been solid; when we have struggled is when we don’t hit.”
Regardless of the outcome Friday, he said this has been a rewarding season.
“It is always fun as a coach when you have kids that want to learn, that are committed and are coachable,” Milligan said. “This team is all of that and is the reason for our success. Aside from the success that we have had, the relationships that have developed with our players and coaches is also very rewarding.”
True tops softball honors
Tombstone freshman softball pitcher Brianna True was named to the All-East Region second team.
Honorable mention honors went to Keiala Cowan, Ysabel Romero and Maria Lopez.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.