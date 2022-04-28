BENSON — There hasn’t been a baseball or softball season in the last decade where the name Wilharm wasn’t being written on a roster or printed in the sports pages of Benson’s local news.
That itself may not be noteworthy, our county is rich in deeply rooted family traditions of playing ball, and these are passed onto the next generation of young players.
What’s notable is that this year culminates the high school career of 17-year-old Wyatt Wilharm, third base and pitcher for the Benson Bobcats varsity baseball team where he had a stellar fourth season.
The year also marks the final season he and his sister Celina, a Bobcat varsity softballer, will play high school sports together. She’s had a great season too.
Under coach Fred Trujillo, a ’74 Benson graduate, Bobcats baseball is the Class 2A State defending champs. Trujillo is pleased with the team’s effort this year and they’re on a trajectory to defend their title.
The Benson coach recalls the first time watching Wyatt playing ball.
“I watched him play when he was in middle school, and he was a special,” Trujillo said. “He knows how to play the game, knows how to play it right, and he’s a competitor.
“I had just gotten this job, and someone told me Benson middle school was playing a championship down at the park. I watched them play and I asked, ‘Hey who’s that kid there?’ ‘That’s the Wilharm kid,’ someone said. He’s going to be a good one, I told them.”
“The Wilharm kid” is the son of Sacha and Clint Wilharm, who have nurtured and coached the young players’ academic and athletic lives. Clint, a ’93 Benson High grad, is assistant coach of the softball team under coach Bert Cardenas.
“When he was just a freshman, he was scrawnier, but he filled in, worked hard,” Trujillo said. “You can’t outwork him. He is just a good kid, respectful and respectful of other players.”
Clint has been on the softball coaching staff and has missed most of Wyatt’s games this year, while Sacha gets to watch her son but misses most of Celina’s playing time.
“My dad’s been my coach most of my life. I wouldn’t be where I am today without him.” Wyatt mentioned, while admitting it, “takes a little of the pressure off.”
Wilharm is humble about his team-leading stats, batting .627 with 52 hits and 46 RBIs this year, describing it as “fun with his friends on the team.”
He’s racked up a .529 batting average, 91 hits, 77 RBIs and scored 60 runs over his career at Benson. He’s maintained a solid .591 on-base percentage and an impressive .906 fielding percentage.
The team camaraderie is something Wilharm says he’ll miss greatly after graduating from Benson. He’s played ball with his friends since early childhood.
“I’ll miss my friends, Angel, Antonio and Tristan, these ballgames,” he said.
Angel and Antonio Rigney along with Tristan Martinez have been Wyatt’s teammates for years, dating back to their elementary years playing Little League, and Benson Middle School Junior Bobcats, before varsity baseball.
Wyatt’s been a starter in baseball all four years and packed a full schedule into his freshman year by playing basketball, football and baseball. When asked if there was time for other hobbies, “Yeah, well,” Wyatt smiled, “Um, I play basketball, and football. We did pretty good at that, too.”
Despite a full schedule, the athlete makes time for his studies, landing on the honor roll averaging a 3.5-plus GPA. Dickinson State University in North Dakota, is where Wilham is headed next, which he realizes is far from Benson and he will miss friends and family.
Celina, a 16-year-old junior, is batting .548, has 48 RBIs with 46 hits and has scored 54 runs this season. In her three years with the team, she has accumulated 128 hits, 111 RBIs, 130 runs, a .696 on-base percentage, and a .650 batting average.
First-year coach Cardenas has Benson varsity softball at 9-0 in the 2A East Region. The Bobcats were the 2021 2A South champions at 10-0 and fell just short of the 2A state title, finishing at 20-2 overall.
Cardenas has a tradition in local baseball as a long-time Little League, Junior Bobcats and high school coach, contributing for over a decade to youth athletics in the Benson community.
Cardenas coached Celina with the Junior Bobcats in 2017-18, a program that oversaw a 100-game winning streak and nine consecutive league titles.
The local paper captured the victory. “The Bobcats jumped on the opposition early, building an early 2-0 lead and never looked back. Celina Wilharm, stellar in the pitcher’s circle, recorded the win,” reported the San Pedro Valley News Sun
Highlights from this year include her perfect game victory over the 3A North Central Camp Verde Cowgirls on March 18 during the Gracie Haught Classic Softball Tournament. Wilharm hit three triples, six RBIs, scored three runs, and struck out four of nine batters in the 14-0-win.
“I enjoyed hitting a grand slam against Bisbee too” Celina added.
Watching her brother play this year has been a bittersweet experience for Celina. “It’s a little rough, we’ve grown up playing together.” Celina says. “But I know he’s going to the next level, and I couldn’t be prouder of him.”
A fond memory Celina has of playing with her brother goes back to their Little League time during sixth grade. “He was playing minors and I was playing softball, and my dad’s team, the Bandits, didn’t have enough players, so I went and played with them. We got to play baseball together for a game.”
Academically Celina is at the top of her game, the student body vice president is on the Principal’s List Honor Roll maintaining a 3.5-plus GPA and a member of the National Honor Society, vice president of Career and Culinary Leaders of America, and a member of the Future Business Leaders and Future Health Professionals.
Just before the school year, the family suffered the loss of Pete Wilharm, Wyatt and Celina’s grandfather.
“He was a huge part of their life,” Sacha remembers. “We weren’t prepared for it. Their grandfather lived next to them their entire life. He went to every single game. He never missed one. He was a sponsor to every one of their Little League teams. For them this is the first season to play with him, without that physical presence.”
“It was the worst feeling ever,” Wyatt sadly recalled. He wears his grandfather’s initials, PW, scribed on his cleats. “I just come out here and do it for him.”
Sacha watches her son at the plate, “Every time Wyatt hits a home run and crosses that home plate, he looks up at the sky. It’s like ‘There’s another one for you grandpa!’” she said.
