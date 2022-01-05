Last year was an amazing year for Cochise County’s teams and athletes.
We celebrated a national championship, a national top-five finish, regional and district championships, several state championships and witnessed some amazing performances. We also said goodbye to some notable people who left us way too soon.
The highlight of 2021 has to be Jill Donnelly’s national championship performance in June at the College National Finals rodeo in Casper, Wyoming. Donnelly won the national title in both the goat tying as well as the Women’s All-Around. She was also the Grand Canyon Region’s goat tie champion.
The Cochise women finished third in the nation behind first-place Montana State University and Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Thirty-seven colleges and universities competed in the women’s division at the CNFR.
Prior to nationals, the Cochise women and men placed second in the Grand Canyon Region.
Cochise College’s Maddee Doerr was the Women’s All-Around Grand Canyon Region champion. She placed third in the nation in goat tying and was third in the nation in all-around.
Zane Munoz, who rode saddle bronc for the Apaches, was crowned Grand Canyon Region champion but struggled at nationals, finishing 13th.
In April the Cochise College men’s basketball beat the Arizona Western College Matadors 83-62, winning the Region 1 and Western District championship inside an empty Cochise Stronghold Gymnasium. Fans were not allowed to attend Cochise College athletic events last year due to COVID-19 protocol. Prior to the championship game Stephen Byard was named Region 1 Player of the Year.
As 2021 came to an end the Apaches were 16-1 and potentially on their way to another championship.
Cochise County also crowned state champions in baseball and cheerleading.
The Benson All-Girl Stunt and Show Cheer teams won their state events in March.
The Benson and St. David High School baseball teams brought home state championships, giving both communities and the county something to cheer about in May.
St. David beat Kearney Ray High School 9-8 in the state finals in May and was named the Herald/Review’s Best of Preps Team of the Year, narrowly beating out the Benson Bobcats, who beat Scottsdale Christian for the 2A state title. Benson lost to Miami in the state semifinals but was later awarded the win via forfeit after it was discovered Miami’s pitcher had remained in the state semifinal game after exceeding his pitch count limit.
Benson softball had been ranked No. 1 in the state for most of the season and advanced to the state softball championships, losing 3-2 by to Mohave Valley River Valley.
Sierra Vista hosted the Little League State Seniors Tournament last summer and the Sierra Vista All-Stars won the state title, beating Winslow 7-2 at Arbenz Field.
COVID-19 impacted many athletic programs early in 2021. Some schools continued to play while others opted out.
Aysha General, a freshman at Buena High School who competes on the wrestling team, had an amazing start to her high school career, going 6-0 during an abbreviated regular season and 10-1 overall, her lone loss coming in the state finals of the 120-pound weight class.
The Benson Bobcats’ Spiritline brought home its third state title in less than a year, taking the Division IV Game Day Cheer state championship on Dec. 18 at Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. In addition to winning the state Game Day Cheer title, the Bobcats also won specialty awards for their cheer performances: the Division IV Band Chant and Fight Song.
COVID forced the Herald/Review to hold its annual Best of Preps awards ceremony virtually last year as Cochise County’s top athletes were recognized.
All county schools had athletes honored but Emily Darwin of Benson and Ote Allsup of Willcox were named the top female and male athletes of the year.
The football season produced amazing performances. St. David quarterback Ryan Gooding, a junior, was Cochise County’s top passer, throwing for 2,468 yards, 34 touchdowns and four interceptions as his team advanced to the 1A state championship game, falling to Heber Mogollon.
His teammate, senior Talon Haynie, was Cochise County’s top rusher, totalling 1,780 yards and 28 touchdowns. Bisbee’s Diego Chavez was second in rushing with 1,638 yards and 19 TDs; and Willcox’s Cristian Pando, third, with 1,629 yards and 27 TDs. Benson’s Devin Bowling, who had a school record 418 yards rushing in a 48-6 2A state quarterfinal win over St. Johns, was fourth with 1,516 yards and 17 TDs.
Benson’s football team advanced to the state semifinals, losing to eventual state champion Arizona Lutheran Academy.
We also celebrated when Douglas High School golfer Colton Boone sank a hole-in-one on the eighth hole Sept. 16 at 49ers Country Club in Tucson.
While we were cheering on these amazing athletes, we also said goodbye to some beloved individuals, some who retired or decided it was time to move on, while several others passed away.
James “Bo” Hall, who has been a part of Cochise College athletics for many, many years, announced that he was retiring. Rick Smith, the head rodeo coach at Cochise College, announced he was stepping down to take on a position with the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association.
Longtime coach Mike Hayhurst, who had been a fixture at Tombstone and Buena high schools, passed away in May following a brief battle with cancer. He was 79. The football field at Tombstone High School was renamed the Mike Mayhurst Field in his honor, in October.
Chase Manzo, a young man from Benson whose story of battling a rare form of cancer for 2½ years touched many of us, passed away Oct. 31. He was 13.
Twelve days later we said goodbye to another beloved coach, Tylene Miller, whose St. David volleyball teams were known for their toughness, just like she was when she was battling her illness. Miller passed away on Nov. 12 at her home in St. David at the age of 59.
We have cheered, we have cried, all thanks to some amazing people and accomplishments we all were a part of in 2021.
