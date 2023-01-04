Last year was another amazing sports year for Cochise County’s teams and athletes.
There was a second consecutive national championship in rodeo; regional, district and state championships in other sports and some amazing performances by our athletes.
The highlight of the year has to be Maddee Doerr’s national championship performance in the goat tying event at the College National Finals rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, where the Cochise women’s rodeo team placed seventh out of 37 colleges and universities.
It was the second straight year the Cochise women had the national champion goat tyer. Jill Donelly won the title in 2021.
Prior to nationals the Cochise women placed second in the Grand Canyon Region behind New Mexico State University. Doerr, who was the Women’s All-Around Grand Canyon Region champion in 2021, did not make the top four in the all-around at regionals. Cochise College’s Chenoa VandeStowe took that honor, beating teammate Catherine Clayton, who finished fourth.
Doerr put together a series of good runs at nationals that led to her winning the national title.
In April the Cochise College men’s basketball beat the Arizona Western College Matadors 73-67 in overtime on the Matadors’ home court, winning the Region 1 championship for the third straight year.
The win was Jerry Carrillo’s 600th career win at Cochise. Several days after winning the Region 1 championship, the Apaches hosted Salt Lake Community College, the No. 1 team in the nation, for the West District championship and a trip to nationals. The Apaches battled the Bruins for most of the game but came up short 89-80, ending the year 29-4. SLCC finished second at nationals.
As 2022 came to a close the Apache men and women are 11-2 overall and riding a nine-game winning streak for the men and a four-game winning streak for the women.
Buena basketball gave Cochise County plenty to brag about, ending 17-1, the lone loss coming in the state semifinals to the Phoenix Centennial Coyotes. Centennial then beat Gilbert for the state title. For most of the season Buena was the No. 1 team in the state. The Colts went 12-0 in conference and won the 5A Southern Region with an 8-0 record. The Colts were awarded the No. 1 overall seed in the state playoffs and hosted a first-, second- and third-round playoff game. Buena coach Tyler Molesworth was named the 5A Coach of the Year in addition to the 5A South Region Coach of the Year. Cooper Jones landed 5A South Region Player of the Year honors. Jake Smith was selected the 5A South Defensive Player of the Year.
Buena girls basketball and their first-year head coach, Leah Haymore, the 5A South Region Coach of the Year, and Alani Encinas, the 5A South Player of the Year, led Buena to a 5A Southern Region championship. The Colts were upset at state 64-62 by Tucson Catalina Foothills in the opening round of the state tournament.
Bisbee’s Adacelli Noriega won her second straight sectional westling championship, giving her a 71-3 record in her high school career.
Kash Macumber of the Willcox Cowboys won his 157-pound weight class at sectionals and finished second at the Division IV state meet.
On the opening day of the high school baseball season in March freshman pitcher Owen Judd of St. David took the mound in his first high school start and hurled a no-hitter in a 10-0 win over the San Miguel Vipers.
Several days later Ayden Fuentes of Willcox fired a no-hitter in a 4-0 win over the Holbrook Roadrunners at a tournament in Phoenix.
In May, Tombstone’s Cesar Canez and DJ Elias pitched back-to-back perfect games in wins over San Miguel and Valley Union, giving Cochise County seven no-hitters/perfect games compared to one the previous season. Tombstone was No. 1 baseball team in the state for part of the season. The Yellow Jackets advanced to the state quarterfinals where they were upset by No. 12 seed Scottsdale Prep. Scottsdale Christian beat Benson 6-5 in the 2A state finals.
Benson wonthe 2A East Region and Tombstone was second. Both teams were 13-4 overall.
St. David baseball won the 1A South at 16-2 overall, 13-0 in conference, 6-0 in region. The Tigers lost in the state semifinals to Bagdad.
Benson softball won the 2A East Region and Willcox was second. Benson was 15-1 overall, 12-0 in conference, 10-0 in region. Willcox was 13-3, 10-3, 7-3. Benson lost in the state semis to Kingman Academy. Willcox fell in the state semis 5-4 to River Valley which beat Kingman Academy in the state championship game.
In track, Bisbee’s Geoffrey Gribble won the state championship in the long jump with a mark of 23-3, placed second in the 100 meters in 10.86 seconds and finished third in the 200 in 22.17.
Cochise baseball qualified for the Region 1 playoffs. The sixth-ranked Apaches saw their season come to an end after losing back-to-back games to Central Arizona College and South Mountain College in a three-team Region 1 playoff. CAC advaned to the national championship game where it lost to McLennan Community College 7-3. Cochise College honored its longtime baseball coach Bo Hall in May, naming the ball field at Cochise “Bo Hall Field.” During the offseason a new synthetic turf was added to the baseball infield, making it a much smoother surface. Cochise baseball begins its season on its new field Jan. 27-28 with a four-game home series against Colorado Northwestern Community College.
The Benson High School stunt and show cheer teams won their state events for the second straight year and added two more state titles in Hip-Hop Dance. In December the Benson High School Spiritline won the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division IV Dance Game Day state championship at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix — its seventh spiritline state championship in three years.
In May, several athletes from Buena, Bisbee Benson and Douglas accepted scholarship offers.
There was an athletic director overall as Bisbee, Benson, Buena, Douglas, St. David, Willcox and Cochise College brought in new individuals to lead their programs.
Following a two-year in-person hiatus because of COVID, the Herald/Review was able to host its annual Best of Preps ceremony in June. NFL Hall of Famer James Lofton was the guest speaker. Lofton talked to the athletes, signed autographs and posed for pictures with the award winners. Maylee Thompson, a four-sport athlete at Willcox High Schoo,l was named Cochise County’s Female Athlete of the Year. Talon Haynie of St. David was the Male of Athlete of the Year, Elisia Rodriguez of Benson cheer was the Coach of the Year and her cheer squad was picked Cochise County’s Team of the Year.
Little League baseball and softball was played throughout Cochise County over the summer. Douglas’ All-Stars beat Sierra Vista’s All-Stars on a no-hitter by Chris Escercega for the District 8 major’s title. Douglas advanced to the state tournament where it finished third.
Hattie Macumber of Willcox, who impressed as a 9-year-old, was even more impressive as a 10-year-old. In the district and state tournaments Macumber struck out 106 batters, walked 18 and gave up five runs and seven hits. Willcox outscored its opponents 79-5 in the two 8-10 all-star tournaments. Macumber had five no-hitters as Willcox beat Cave Creek Cactus Foothills 4-2 for the state title. The state softball tournament was held at the Domingo Paiz Complex in Sierra Vista, giving local fans an opportunity to witness Macumber’s pitching.
One day after the state softball tournament concluded football practice began for Benson, Tombstone, St. David and Willcox.
No one could have predicted what we were about to witness during football season. In 2021, Cochise County had four 1,000-yard rusher and one 2,000-yard passer. This year we had nine. Wilcox’s Cristian Pando and Ayden Fuentes were the top rushers followed by Buena’s Andres Bonilla and Bisbee’s Diego Chavez.
St. David quarterback Ryan Gooding was the top passer for the second straight year, throwing for 2,299 yards with 47 touchdowns and six interceptions. Douglas’ Aiden Rodriguez followed with 1,272 yards; Tombstone’s DJ Elias had 1,203 and Benson’s Dalton Crockett, who missed the last three games of the season with an injury, was fourth with 1,127 yards.
Douglas beat Bisbee 10-8 in an exciting battle for the Copper Pick, which goes to the winner of the rivalry game. On that same night in Benson visiting Willcox beat the Bobcats 56-25, snapping a 10-year losing streak for the Seney-Lohman trophy, which was established in 1961 and has been in Benson since 2012.
St. David and Willcox were Cochise County’s top football teams, each losing in the state semifinals. Willcox won the 2A San Pedro and ended the year 10-3 with two losses coming to Pima, one of which was 35-7 in state semifinals. Pima spanked Morenci 59-19 in the 2A state championship game.
St. David was 8-1 in the regular season, winning the 1A South Region for the third straight year. The Tigers beat Bagdad in the state quarterfinals, then lost to Mogollon, which they beat during the regular season, 48-39 in the state semifinals. Mogollon beat Willams 51-22 for its third straight state title.
Tombstone volleyball took the 2A East Region championship for the first time since 1986, winning 17 straight matches prior to losing in the first round of the state tournament to St. John’s. Kiersten Schilling was the 2A East Player of the Year, Dan Romero was the coach of the year.
Basketball season started in November. The Bisbee Pumas began the season 13-0 before having its win streak snapped in a loss to Pima Dec. 16.
Bisbee senior Gabby Lopez in December scored 19 points in a win over Duncan at the Boyd Baker basketball tournament in Tucson. The 19 points made Lopez Bisbee High School’s first 1,000-point scorer. Lopez did it in 2½ seasons as Bisbee did not play fall sports in 2019 due to COVID-19.
On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Herald/Review hosted former Sierra Vista Little Leaguers Darick Hall and Seth Martinez, who play for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros, the two teams that played in Major League Baseball’s World Series.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.