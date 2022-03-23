FORT HUACHUCA — It was an action-packed two days of rodeo that featured thrills and a few spills for the cowboys and cowgirls competing at the Cochise College intercollegiate rodeo Saturday and Sunday at Wren Arena.
It was announced to all those in attendance Sunday that this rodeo is the only rodeo in the world held on a military base.
Rodeo teams from all over the Grand Canyon Region were in town for the event.
In the women’s rodeo, New Mexico State University of Las Cruces came in first, followed by the University of Arizona. The Cochise College women placed third.
In the men’s rodeo, Central Arizona College came in first, followed by New Mexico State. Cochise College placed fourth.
Saturday’s performance featured all the contestants in the afternoon performance or the slack that followed. The top 10 were invited back on Sunday for the finals.
Cochise College rodeo coach Lynn Smith said her two teams had six of its eight total members competing on Sunday.
In the goat tying, Chenoa VandeStouwe placed second in Saturday’s performance and fifth in the overall average while Maddee Doerr, who placed third at nationals last year in this event, came back on Sunday with an impressive run that helped her win the go-round and finish second in the overall average.
Jessica Jane Portenier finished sixth on Saturday but did not place on Sunday or in the average. Laynee Gregersen, a freshman, was third on Sunday and third in the overall average.
In the steer wrestling event, Dawson Davis finished second on Sunday and was fifth overall in the average.
Garrett Hershberger, who was roping with Cooper Bradshaw of CAC, placed fourth both days and was fourth in the average of the team roping.
“(Our) women’s team did a good job in our signature event, goat tying.” Smith said. “Maddee made an outstanding run on Sunday, which is what she typically does. She’s had a tough start getting rolling to that this spring, so I’m thrilled for her to make that run on Sunday.”
Smith said Portenier was one spot out of making Sunday’s top 10 in the barrels.
“We struggled with our starts in the breakaway roping this rodeo and the start is everything in that event,” Smith said. “We’ll learn and get better, do better at the last two rodeos. These girls do rope well, they just didn’t set their runs up on Saturday to give themselves a chance at getting to short go.”
The coach said Davis did great in the steer wrestling event.
“(Dawson) drew a rough steer Saturday but made it back to short go; made a good run on a good steer to finish second in that round and fifth overall,” Smith said. “Garrett is solid at roping heads. He’s smart, roping what he draws and setting it up for his partner. They finished fourth team roping in both rounds and overall average. They’re doing good.”
Smith said the Sierra Vista Saddle Club and stock contractor Scott McDaniel and his crew did an outstanding job.
“It’s always fun to have a rodeo on the fort and be entertainment for the military families,” Smith said. “It’s good for our athletes to get a glance and put things in perspective, those things that are way bigger than themselves in the presence of these soldiers and their families.”
The Apache rodeo teams will be back in action April 2-3 at a rodeo in Payson before competing in the Grand Canyon Regional Finals April 23-24 at New Mexico State University.
Regional standings
On Monday the latest updated rankings for the Grand Canyon Region were released.
In the men’s division Central Arizona College is ranked first; New Mexico State University, second; Mesalands Community College in Tucumcari, New Mexico, third; and Cochise College, fourth.
In the women’s division Cochise slipped from first to third and trails New Mexico State University and UA who are first and second respectively.
In the goat tying event, Doerr is second, Gregerson third, VandeStouwe, fifth and Portenier, ninth.
