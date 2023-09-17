TOMBSTONE − The “curse” is over.
Seventeen straight years of losing to Benson High School ended Friday night when the Tombstone Yellow Jackets beat the Bobcats 33-26 at Mike Hayhurst Field.
The last time Tombstone beat Benson was in 2006, 43-22. The Yellow Jackets remain tied with Bisbee and Tucson Tanque Verde for first place in the 2A San Pedro Region.
Friday’s game had the classic showdown between Benson senior quarterback Dalton Crockett and Tombstone junior quarterback DJ Elias.
Crockett completed 13 of 26 passes for 240 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 92 yards and scored two TDs.
Elias was 6 of 11 in passing for 232 yards and two TDs. He also ran for 57 yards and scored twice.
Tombstone jumped to a 14-0 lead when J’miah Wallis broke free for a 60-yard scoring run on the Yellow Jackets’ first offensive play of the game and Elias later scored on a 6-yard scamper.
Crockett later hooked up with sophomore Rawley Evans for a score, narrowing Tombstone’s lead to 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Malachi Keller’s 84-yard TD reception from Elias in the second quarter extended Tombstone’s lead to 21-7.
Crockett scored for the Bobcats and connected with Tristan Goodwin for a TD, narrowing the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 21-20 at the half.
Each team scored once in the third and both failed to convert their extra points as Tombstone led 27-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Keller’s fourth quarter score gave Tombstone a 33-26 lead.
“We knew coming into this game it was gonna be a dog fight,” Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla said. “They are a better team than their record states. They have a great QB and he made a lot of plays for them. We knew if our offensive line played well and we were able to run the ball successfully we would have a good day on offense. Our defense had a great game plan coming in thanks to our coaches.
“It feels great to break a 17-year curse, but we know this is not the ultimate goal for us, we’re aiming for more. I am happy for my team, my coaches and the community for picking up a big-time win. Logan Stevens was unstoppable on defense and locked down one side of the field.”
Bonilla said Tombstone’s defensive line played outstanding and kept pressure on Crockett all night long which led to the interceptions.
“Elias and Keller kept their great connection going and looked unstoppable,” he said. “Our running game was great, rushing for over 240 yards combined. I’m happy to be 4-0 and proud of these boys and coaches but we know we’re not done yet.”
Wallis finished the game with nine rushes for 98 yards and a TD. Sebastian Jones had nine carries for 48 yards. Keller had four receptions for 197 yards and two TDs and Andrew and Hunter Griesemer had receptions for 28 and 15 yards respectively.
According to Bonilla, Stevens was a standout on defense with two interceptions and five tackles and Hunter Griesemer had five tackles and one interception. Andrew Griesemer had eight tackles, which led the defense; Jacob Wiechelt had five tackles, one for a sack. Aiden Luna had for tackles and a sack. Caiden Bidgood had four tackles and a sack and Terrell Smith had three tackles one for a loss.
Junior Flint Davis ran for 47 yards on 15 carries for Benson. He had one reception for 13 yards and kicked for two extra points. Senior Tristan Goodwin had four receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown, Evans had four receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown, and sophomore Brax Cluff had five receptions for 52 yards.
Leading the Bobcats defensively were juniors Harley Van Wormer and David Harris with 10 tackles each. Goodwin and sophomore Andrew Workman each had nine tackles, and Crockett had seven tackles.
“We felt like we had a really good game plan, we had watched film and looked at their three previous opponents and we felt like we matched up really well with them,” Benson coach Dustin Cluff said. “Except for a couple plays in the game; Tombstone lives on a big play as evidence of the game last night. If we had the ability to limit their big play ability, I think it would be a different outcome in our favor.
“We went out and did a lot of things we needed to do offensively. We were able to convert on third and fourth downs and score; our kicking game still needs to get a little better – we need to work on our points after touchdowns. Defensively, after the first series we definitely made some adjustments and had some really great play out of Dalton Crockett, Tristin Goodwin, Andrew Woodman, Rawley Evans.
“We’re still a great football team. We just need to play mistake free; four turnovers doesn’t help your cause in a game when you’re playing a good quality opponent. With Tombstone you can’t turn the ball over. These are just things we’ll continue to work on; our whole thing is discipline and playing mistake free.”
The Bobcats, 2-3 overall, 0-2 in region, are off this week. Their next game will be on Friday, Sept. 29, against the 2A San Pedro Palo Verde Magnet Titans in Tucson.
The Yellow Jackets, 4-0 overall, 1-0 in region, will host the Willcox Cowboys, 1-3 overall, 0-0 in region, on Friday, Sept. 22, in Tombstone.
Herald/Review correspondent Linda Lou Lamb contributed to this article.
