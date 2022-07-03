Adult Basketball League, a community of hoops enthusiasts

SIERRA VISTA — Things just are not the same for some athletes after their sports playing careers end, whether it’s high school, junior college or professional.
For local basketball players there is an outlet in the Sierra Vista Adult Basketball League, and twice a week they get a chance to renew their competitive juices in games at the Rothery Center Gymnasium.
One of the things that is most striking about the league, and the Mamba Academy team in particular, is the ages of the men playing. They range from late teens to late 40s, and running up and down the court is no easy task for a 40-year-old who has been working his day job before the game.
“I decided to come out and play and I’ve been dying ever since,” joked Jeremy Gouchie, a 40-year-old software developer who works as a contractor on post at Fort Huachuca. ‘It’s more about getting exercise and getting off the couch. At this age we’re not making the NBA — we’re lucky to make it back home.”
The elder statesman on Mamba is Dr. Randall Roy, a 44-year-old orthopedic surgeon at Canyon Vista Medical Center. He has a nephew on the team who just recently graduated high school.
“I like mixing with the young guys,” Roy said. “I can play with my nephew and his buddies. It’s a good way to get out there, get a little release, and Sierra Vista doesn’t have a lot of things to do so this is the perfect thing for us. And this is my outlet — you have to have an outlet to get away from other things.”
Mamba has younger players on the team, including 2021 Buena High School graduate Christian Gouchie (son of Jeremy Gouchie). The 6-foot-4 forward/center considered playing collegiately and had an academic scholarship to Northern Arizona University. He said he wasn’t sure that was the right fit for him at the time, so he came back to Sierra Vista and plays in the adult league.
“I need to figure some things out," Gouchie said. "I like the competitiveness in these games, and I don’t like to lose. I come out here to have fun and it’s nice to be able to play with my dad and Dr. Roy and some of the guys I played with last year.”
A real veteran of the adult league is Eric Encinas, a 34-year-old detective in the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, who’s been playing in the league for 10 years. He is totally into basketball and what it can do for the youth in the community.
“I love the game and I love the competitiveness, and the older you get the more you need to stay in shape,” Encinas said. “And it’s about teaching the kids that doing stuff like this is more important than being out on the streets. Being in the gym is rewarding for me, and it took me to college.”
Even though there is a lot of camaraderie in the league, the players still have the competitive fire burning and want to win. Mamba's goal is to finish the nine-week regular season strong and earn a favorable playoff position.
“We’re all competitive in nature, and we all want to win,” Encinas said. “We all come out here to have a good time and play the game that we love but at the end of the day it’s competitive and everybody’s out here to win.”
Solomon Buchanan, who runs his own distribution company, A&S International, agrees that the league has a lot to offer basketball players who want to connect with each other through sports.
“That’s Sierra Vista — you’ve got a couple of generations out here playing,” he said. “You have cousins, brothers and uncles playing together. A lot of us are family and we support each other in sports because we don’t have a lot of the activities of some of the bigger cities, so we come out here to the gym and support each other.”
