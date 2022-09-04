Purchase Access

BENSON − In an intense showdown for the historic Seney-Lohman Trophy the Willcox Cowboys emerged triumphant, topping the Benson Bobcats 56-25 Friday.

The 2A San Pedro Regions Cowboys are now 2-0, while the 3A South Bobcats drop to 2-1.

