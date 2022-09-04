BENSON − In an intense showdown for the historic Seney-Lohman Trophy the Willcox Cowboys emerged triumphant, topping the Benson Bobcats 56-25 Friday.
The 2A San Pedro Regions Cowboys are now 2-0, while the 3A South Bobcats drop to 2-1.
In front of a packed house, the rivals started the non-conference game with the Cowboys’ Ayden Fuentes receiving the kickoff at the 12 yard line and running 25 yards up the middle, beginning the Cowboys’ steady march upfield.
The Willcox drive set the pace and telegraphed their strategy, running with their power backfield of Fuentes and Cristian Pando, and allowing Kash Macumber run the show.
From 11 yards out Pando scored the first TD of the game with 7:05 left in the first quarter. The extra point made it 7-0, Cowboys.
The first play of the Benson possession was a Dalton Crocket to Ayden Finch 10-yard pass play and a sign of things to come from the Bobcats.
After the Cowboys were penalized for roughing the passer, what looks like a lost drive gave the Bobcats four tries at the end zone.
Finch scored on a 15-yard pass, but a failed extra point attempt made the score 7-6 with 2:52 left in the quarter.
Pando scored next, taking a handoff at the 50 with 1:02 left in the first quarter. The successful extra point extended Willcox’s lead to 14-6.
The Bobcats continued their air assault, and with another Crocket-Finch connection, a rollout to the right from the 16 yard line to the end zone put Benson back in it.
Benson’s 2-point conversion failed, and the score was 14-12 with nine minutes left in the half.
Pando scored again untouched on a run from midfield. Benson blocked the extra point kick, and the score was 20-12 with seven minutes left in the half.
With 3:27 left in the first half Willcox scored again on a 53-yard run by Fuentes. Benson stopped Pando’s 2-point attempt, and the score was 26-12.
Then Fuentes scored on another run from midfield to the end zone, and Willcox pulled further away with only seconds left in the half. A successful extra point and it was 33-12.
Early in the third Pando ran back a kickoff for a score. It was 39-12 after a missed extra point.
The Bobcats’ Colton Tyra scored on a 16-yard run and the score was 39-19 with 4:51 left in the third quarter.
Fuentes busted a 69-yard run to score with 4:33 left in the third, and the extra point put Willcox up 46-19.
Fuentes was virtually unstoppable, scoring again and kicking the extra point, and the score was 53-19 with just over two minutes in the third quarter.
Fuentes was not done; he kicked a 30-yard field goal.
Benson scored on a short pass from Brax Cluff to Daniel Hacket.
The Cowboys will add their name to and hold the Seney-Lohman Trophy. Willcox last won the trophy 11 years to the day, Sept. 2, 2011.
“Our kids played hard,” said Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson. “This is my third year, we didn’t take it those two years, but we were pretty good today. I thought they were gonna run the ball a little bit more, but we were ready, we made some adjustments.
“You know, our offensive line, they’re small but we get after. Coach Mike Patterson worked with those guys. Patterson was a head coach here for 16 years, we’re working well, from our coaching staff, just everything is going well right now.”
Willcox meets Maricopa Sequoia Pathway Academy at home on Sept. 9, while the Bobcats travel to play the Bisbee Pumas that day.
