SIERRA VISTA — There is a sense of excitement in the air for the Buena Colts and players as they prepare to kick off the 2021 football season Monday with their first official practice of the season.
“It feels great to be back, we had 16 days of spring football before school let out and practiced four days a week starting June 1,” Buena head coach Joe Thomas said. “ It is the best offseason that I have ever had at any school.”
After a 2020 season that was heavy with setbacks, the Colts can’t wait to start fresh in 2021.
Buena finished the 2020 season 2-2, which did not meet the 5A postseason requirements of five games completed.
Three players from Buena’s 2020 squad signed on collegiately: Jovoni Borbon (Salt River Junior College of the Hohokam Junior College Athletic Association) Justice Grant (Rochester Community College, Rochester, Minnesota) and Santantonianio Smith (Arizona Christian University, Glendale)
“I am not throwing out a record for this year but a lot of our key players in 2019 were sophomores,” Thomas said. “These players are ready to rock two years later and despite graduating players we did not really have an offseason.”
The Colts went 8-2 in 2019.
“This team is more ahead of the 2020 team regardless of talent because they have had an offseason to train on varsity,” the coach said.
Thomas singled out linebacker William Stemler as one of Buena’s impact players.
“Stemler shows up every day and leads on the field, during seven-on-seven’s and in the weight room,” the coach said. “He set the tone and a lot of guys are buying into the program.”
Stemler accumulated 36 tackles, six hurries, three pass deflections and one sack in 2020.
“If you ask these kids, they want to beat Barry Goldwater (season opener), make it to the playoffs and make it to state,” Thomas said. “This team works very well together and that is what excites me the most about this squad.”
As far as Colts flying under the radar this season, the coach did not know who to pick.
“That is tough because we have a lot of dogs but running back Jelani Brown made some big plays for us last year,” the coach stated.
Last season, Brown carried the ball 32 times for 205 yards and two touchdowns in Buena’s four games.
“People know what he is capable of doing but I want to feed him the ball 20-25 times a game if the situation permits,” Thomas stated. “He should rush for over 100 yards a game and I think he will break out a lot this year.”
Brown also recorded 10 tackles and an interception at safety.
The season begins on Sept. 3 when Buena travels to Phoenix to take on Barry Goldwater High at 7 p.m. The Colts welcome their fans the next week in their home opener against Cienega on Sept. 10. Homecoming is Oct. 22 against Flowing Wells.
On Aug. 26, the Colts will host Rio Rico in a 6 p.m. scrimmage.
The players are aiming high.
“I think that we will surprise a lot of people but not ourselves,” Thomas said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.