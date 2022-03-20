AIA honors Bisbee girls basketball with Sportsmanship Award

BISBEE − The Bisbee High School girls basketball team’s success has led to a postseason honor.
Officials with the Arizona Interscholastic Association recently presented Bisbee athletic director Tom Heck with the Sportsmanship Award.
According to Seth Polansky, sports information coordinator for the AIA, the award is handed out annually to the team in each conference that exhibits the highest level of sportsmanship, as determined by game officials.
“Officials rate the schools after each contest and send that information into our officiating department,” Polansky said. “The ratings are then calculated and the school in each conference with the highest rating wins the award.”
“It’s a great honor for the school and team to receive this prestigious award given out by the AIA,” Heck said. “It reflects the great effort our head coach, Courtney Borquez, has done teaching the kids self-discipline and respect for officials and all people.”
Former Bisbee athletic director Mike Frosco said he doesn’t recall a Bisbee team ever winning the award.
“What an outstanding honor for coach (Courtney) Borquez and the Lady Pumas,” Bisbee Principal Darin Giltner said. “I am glad that Mr. Heck got to attend (the 2A state championship game) and receive (the award) on the team’s behalf.”
The Pumas were 15-7 last season, second in the 2A East Region, beat Veritas Prep by 37 points in a 2A state play-in game and then lost 46-42 to St. Johns in the next round.
“We are so proud to receive the Sportsmanship Award for our region,” Bojorquez said. “As a coaching staff, we are honored to teach the girls about what sportsmanship looks like and how to carry it onto the court. We had such a great group of girls this season, so they made it easy. We are all so proud of them.”
