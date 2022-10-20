WILLCOX — Willcox sophomore Alan Solis is one of the top 10 scorers in Arizona high school soccer this season.
The 15-year-old Cowboy has 13 goals, averaging 1.1 per game this season.
He’s the team leader in points with 37, and assists at 11, averaging .9 per game.
The Cowboys are having a winning season, they’re in second place in the 2A South section with an 8-4 overall record. They played Tucson’s The Gregory School in their final match on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
“As a team I feel like our first two games against St Augustine were pretty good. Our first game during the season and then during the tournament, those two were some of her best games,” Solis recalled. “And the most recent game we had against Desert Christian, as a team, we played a lot more together.”
The Cowboys let their first game against the Eagles slip away 2-0 as the team lost their starting goalie due to injury.
The slender, 5’7” middle forward is not an imposing figure on the field, but he’s fast with the ball and never selfish, gladly earning an assist while his teammates score.
“I’m friends with everybody on the team, out while playing soccer and outside the game. I just know them from school as well,” Alan said. “One of my close friends there, Jovani Rodriguez, he’s been friends with me for years, we played soccer together for years.” he said.
Jovani is the team’s leading scorer and second-best shooter according to the stats.
The young striker credits good friends and coaching for his success with the team. He said the team has a supportive coaching staff, and head coach Juan Rodriguez, “is actually a really good coach. He pushes us further and further, and he’s not scared to, like, tell us what we’re doing wrong. Yeah, he’s actually a really good coach.”
Alan is the son of Jesus and Elsa Solis, and the middle child between brothers Alejandro and Axle.
He enjoys art, drawing, and is thinking about adding basketball and track to his sports lineup.
“I like all my teachers; all my teachers are really kind and they’re really good teachers. They all help me to strive to get better at whatever subject I’m trying to do,” Alan said, describing his school and educators. “Everything about the school is just nice, since it’s not that big of a school and everybody knows each other, and it’s not too overwhelming, it’s a cool experience.”
The sophomore enjoys his math and welding classes, but when he’s not at school or playing soccer Alan works at Apple Annie’s, a well-known local farm with a retail business that caters to visitors and tourists.
He’s been at it a year, roasting and selling corn, helping customers with pumpkins, and any chore required to operate the farm business.
“We get mostly tourists, but there are occasionally local people coming here,” he said. “Some come multiple times during the year, so it’s fun to see familiar faces, and that’s good.”
“It’s a really nice work experience. it’s a way to get into working, slowly, for young people. It’s a great way to get started into the work experience, and into the working field,” Alan said.
