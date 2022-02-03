SIERRA VISTA — Whether she is breaking down her defender off the dribble or rising up for a 3-point shot, Buena Colts senior Alani Encinas is an offensive mastermind.
After leading the Colts in scoring her freshman year at 14 points per game, the Colts guard never looked back.
During her sophomore year, Encinas averaged 12 points and earned a spot on the 5A Southern All-Region team.
“Putting on weight helped me during my career as well as taking everything day by day,” Encinas said.
The Buena guard committed to Portland State during her junior season in November 2020.
“I like their family atmosphere, and I got to know their coaching staff very well,” Encinas said. “I was very interested in the school itself, and it was comforting to hear that their team was very close-knit like my current one.”
Encinas is averaging 19 points per game along with three rebounds, two steals and a block.
She singled out Buena coach Leah Haymore for helping her.
“She pushes me a lot, and I really appreciate her for that,” Encinas said. “Haymore knows what I am capable of, and she wants the absolute best for me.”
Haymore’s guidance helped Encinas score 37 points against Nogales on Jan. 25.
“Alani played like you would not assume she scored 37 because of how much she was giving up the ball,” Haymore said. “It created openings and opportunities for better shots for her and Alani converted them.”
Encinas knows she is supported by her teammates.
“Props to her teammates for finding Alani when she was open,” Haymore said.
This season, Encinas has eclipsed the 30-point mark four times, including a 37-point game againstd Tucson Desert View and a 35-point outing against Tucson Pueblo on back-to-back nights.
“My goal this season was to break the 1,000-point barrier, which I am close to,” Encinas said.
Encinas is currently is at 877 points.
Encinas listed Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry as her favorite player.
“I like to take notes on his shooting as I really relate to his game,” she said.
Just like Curry, Encinas is poised to lead her team deep into the playoffs.
“Our goal was also for us to reach state this season and so far, this year is going pretty well,” Encinas said. “We have had some bumps in the road along the way, but I would say it has all worked out.”
The Colts are 11-7.
Senior Night for the Colts is Friday, Feb. 4, against Tucson Salpointe Catholic.
“We have a lot of talent on this team as well as chemistry, so it comes down to putting it together,” Encinas said. “I really do believe we have a chance at state this season.”
For her, if you believe then you can achieve.
“I would say to work hard and never lose confidence in yourself,” Encinas said.
The playoffs begin Tuesday, Feb. 15.
