DOUGLAS − Douglas High School wrestler Albert Ambriz became the Bulldogs’ all-time career wins record holder Jan. 12, picking up two wins in the Bulldogs’ triangular match with Tucson schools Catalina Foothills and Empire.
Ambriz broke the record in three seasons since DHS did not wrestle last year due to COVID-19.
Going into the match, which was Senior Night, the Bulldogs wrestler had 114 career wins and was tied with Jose Luis Moreno, who set the record in the 1990s.
Ambriz, who wrestles at 120 pounds, beat Catalina Foothills’ Victor Hiller 12-0 in the first match to break the record. He then defeated Empire’s Patrick Kincannon 6-5 in the following match, improving his season record to 30-3.
The Bulldogs won both matches, beating Catalina Foothills 43-27 and Empire 45-30.
Ambriz said that breaking the record in front of his family and friends made the moment “super special.”
He said as he got closer to breaking the record, he began feeling the pressure but continued to remain focused on taking it one match at a time.
“People around school were talking about it all day today,” he said. “That was pretty much all I heard about before the match. It added to the hype, the buildup towards this special moment.”
Ambriz said now that he has the record his focus is to get back to state and hopefully win state.
“Today was a small moment compared to the big picture that meant a lot,” he said. “Entering high school as a freshman, I took it one match at a time and competed. As a freshman, I had no idea about this. Now that it’s here I think about it more.”
Ambriz’s dad, Albert Sr., has been mat side every step of the way and was there Wednesday, celebrating the record.
“Watching him all these years has been a blessing,” Ambriz Sr. said. “I want to thank God first. Watching him come up through the ranks. He got to see his sister (Linette) wrestle.
“To be honest, he kind of broke my heart. I wanted him to be a baseball player. But wrestling chose him, or he chose wrestling. It’s been amazing watching him put in all the work to get to this point. A lot of the work that comes into this number, people will never see. He’s been through a grind. While he may have had someone to mentor or push him, he still had to put in all that hard work, and for that I am very proud of him.”
Ambriz Sr. said he has two younger children, but between his daughter and Albert, their journeys on the mat have been similar in many ways yet different in how each of them approached it.
“Linette was one of the first females here at this program,” Ambriz Sr. said. “She accomplished a great deal and was a pioneer here for girls wrestling. She passed it on to her little brother. I remember when her little brother would watch her wrestle, and he would get excited and emotional. She set the path for her younger brother to follow, and here we are at this moment in time that we are very grateful for.”
Douglas coach Richard Ross said what Albert Jr. did was fantastic.
“What he’s done here at DHS is amazing,” he said. “All of us here are very proud of him.”
Ross noted former DHS wrestling coach Tim Brown, who coached Moreno, was aware of what was happening and called Ambriz Jr. to wish him the best prior to stepping onto the mat.
Ambriz Jr. said not being able to wrestle as a junior was tough but as so many other athletes before him have stated, it also helped him gain a deeper appreciation for the opportunity he has to wrestle.
“I was ready to take on my junior year and accomplish some goals that I had set for myself,” he said. “Having that taken away from me was unfortunate, but I did keep working, however. All that work has paid off here. I always appreciate every opportunity I have to step on to the mat. It’s what I do, what I love.”
In other action at the multiple Jan. 12, Douglas wrestler Juan Villalobos went 2-0 at 106 pounds; Joshua Acosta was 0-2 at 112; Robert Olivas 2-0 at 126; Alvaro Fonseca 1-1 at 132; Jacob Nunez 2-0 at 138; Damian Aguilar 0-2 at 144; Daniel Coronado 1-1 at 150; Yandel Abril 1-1 at 157; Jacob Martinez 2-0 at 165; Damian Castro 1-1 at 175; David Berrera 1-1 at 190; and Juan Galindo went 1-1 at 215 pounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.