Amphi stuns Douglas baseball with 4-3 win

Douglas' Jose Ivan Higuera attempts to get a tag on a Amphi runner who was caught in a pickle April 7 in Douglas.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS − Several weeks after the Douglas Bulldogs no-hit the Amphi Panthers 15-0 in Tucson, Amphi was in Douglas for a 4A Gila Region baseball rematch.

The Panthers left Copper King Stadium with a 4-3 win, stunning the Bulldogs’ players, coaches and fans.

