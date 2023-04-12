Amphi stuns Douglas baseball with 4-3 win

DOUGLAS − Several weeks after the Douglas Bulldogs no-hit the Amphi Panthers 15-0 in Tucson, Amphi was in Douglas for a 4A Gila Region baseball rematch.
The Panthers left Copper King Stadium with a 4-3 win, stunning the Bulldogs’ players, coaches and fans.
The Panthers win was their first region victory of the season, snapping a five-game losing streak.
Just like in the first game the Bulldogs struck first, getting a run in the bottom of the first when Jose Ivan Higuera scored on a Diego Sanchez ground out.
Amphi tied the game in the top of the third and scored twice in the top of the fourth, taking a 3-1 lead.
Douglas narrowed Amphi’s lead to 3-2 in the fifth when Benjamin Munguia tripled and later scored on a passed ball.
Amphi tacked on a run in the top of the seventh to lead 4-2. Munguia’s run for Douglas in the bottom of the seventh made the score 4-3.
The Bulldogs were outhit 8-5. Munguia and Higuera each were 2-for-4 with Munguia scoring two runs and Higuera one.
Douglas coach Fabian Ochoa used five pitchers. The five hurlers struck out 11 batters and walked three.
The Bulldogs, 11-8-1 overall, 4-2 in conference, 3-2 in region, have three games this week. Douglas was at Sahuarita Tuesday, April 11, and has home games April 13 and 14 versus the Sahuarita Walden Grove Red Wolves and the Rio Rico Hawks.
