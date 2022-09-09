Purchase Access

The Buena High cross country team opened the season with two events in five days. The girls and boys teams each took fourth place in their first race and first place on Wednesday at Tucson Sunnyside.

They opened their season on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Peaks Invite in Flagstaff. Buena’s boys team finished fourth in the Summit Varsity run of the Peaks Invite. This was the top varsity event of the day. Buena finished with 146 points behind Page, Flagstaff and Surprise Shadow Ridge.

