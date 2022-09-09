The Buena High cross country team opened the season with two events in five days. The girls and boys teams each took fourth place in their first race and first place on Wednesday at Tucson Sunnyside.
They opened their season on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Peaks Invite in Flagstaff. Buena’s boys team finished fourth in the Summit Varsity run of the Peaks Invite. This was the top varsity event of the day. Buena finished with 146 points behind Page, Flagstaff and Surprise Shadow Ridge.
The Colts’ top finisher was Nick Hiser, who finished in ninth place with a time of 18:26. He was followed by Gabe Cummins (18), Sam Roark (21), Marco Hernandez (47), Evan Straight (51), Ben Paige (71), Ryan Wilde (97) and Damian Volgende (109). All the Buena runners finished in less than 23 minutes.
“This was a good opener against great competition we don't see much during the season,” coach Roger Bristow said. “Going to a big early season meet in Flagstaff, we had a chance to see and assess where we are relative to the other teams competing.”
The girls raced in the Ascent Varsity race, which consisted of “rising varsity teams.” They finished with 159 points, behind Shadow Ridge, Snowflake and Goodyear Millenium.
Abby Roark finished 14th and was the top Buena female finisher with a time of 23:26. She was followed by Emma Donohue (15), Emerson Eubank (43), Larisa Hernandez (55) and Eden Wilson (65).
“We certainly have work to do but I liked our overall competitive toughness and racing grit this early in the season,” Bristow said. “The athletes are eager to continue training and improving moving forward.”
At Sunnyside, the girls were victorious with a score of 21 to Sunnyside’s 40. Abby Roark was the first runner to cross the finish line with a time of 23:47. Eubank was behind her for second place and a time of 24:08. The Colts followed with Wilson (5), Larissa Hernandez (6), Donohue (7), Janessa Oudenhoven (8) and Ashely Pickett (9).
The boys won with 18 points while Sunnyside finished with 45. Buena took first and second place in the boys race, too.
Sam Roark led the way with a time of 18:20. Cummins was second in 18:49. The Colts swept the fourth- through eighth- place spots with Hiser (4), Straight (5), Marco Hernandez (6), Paige (7) and Wilde (8).
“It was a good effort by both girls and boys after Flagstaff on Saturday, a tough hill workout Monday and a race today,” Bristow said after Wednesday’s race. “Some of our young kids raced their first high school race today. This is a good group of kids to work with. They are focused on improving and racing well.”
Buena hosts Cienega and Bisbee Wednesday in its first home race of the season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.