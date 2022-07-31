Purchase Access

BISBEE − Buena’s former freshman volleyball coach, Angelina Driscoll, was recently named head volleyball coach of the Bisbee Pumas.

Bisbee High School began school on Wednesday, July 27. On Thursday, July 28, Driscoll held a volunteer open gym camp that was attended by approximately 15 prospective volleyball players. Her first official first day of practice with her team, which will be tryouts, is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 8, at 4 p.m.

