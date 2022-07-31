BISBEE − Buena’s former freshman volleyball coach, Angelina Driscoll, was recently named head volleyball coach of the Bisbee Pumas.
Bisbee High School began school on Wednesday, July 27. On Thursday, July 28, Driscoll held a volunteer open gym camp that was attended by approximately 15 prospective volleyball players. Her first official first day of practice with her team, which will be tryouts, is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 8, at 4 p.m.
Driscoll replaces Joni Giacomino, who stepped down after four seasons to accept the dean of students position at the school. Alonso Tapia, Giacomino’s assistant coach the past two years, was named the head volleyball coach at Douglas High School.
“I knew I eventually wanted to teach here,” Driscoll said. “I applied as a substitute teacher. I got recruited to teach their business and marketing class because of my background. I was going to apply for a coaching position, but I was under the assumption that Alonso would likely take the varsity spot since he was already here. During interviews for the teaching position, I learned Alonzo had moved to Douglas and taken over that program and that (Bisbee) was looking for a varsity coach. I knew I wanted to coach.”
Driscoll applied and was given the job, her first as a head coach. Her task is finding an assistant coach she is comfortable with.
A Texas native who hails from the Rio Grande Valley in the El Paso area where she coached the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade team at a charter school and recreational club volleyball, Driscoll attended UTEP and describes herself as a huge Miners fan. Four years ago she and her husband relocated to Hereford and she began coaching freshman volleyball at Buena.
“I’ve been in volleyball for about 15 years,” she said. “I’m going to be ready as best as possible but I’m also going to be ready not to be ready. I am a learner through and through. I love learning how to be a better coach. I’ve taken courses in person and online, on the sport and the coaching profession.”
Driscoll admits she enjoyed her time at Buena but coaching in Class 5A was too big for her. She prefers the smaller school atmosphere and competition.
“My goal was to get into the classroom, and I had already been researching positions at Tombstone and Bisbee the last two years,” she said. “I even attended some of their games for Tombstone and Bisbee. I wanted to feel what it felt like to be on campus and what it felt like to be in their gym, and I chose Bisbee.”
Angelina said she saw a lot of parallels to where and how she grew up.
“I, too, went to a small high school that was over 100 years old and we were a small school among the giants,” she said. “There’s also a rivalry game that happens in my old high school with another high school and it’s a battle for the claw. I was a Tiger and now I’m a Puma.”
Driscoll has met some of her volleyball players and is excited to get to know them all and see how they will play under her style of coaching. She says her priority this season is to find an up-and-coming freshman or sophomore she can groom to be a setter for the next two to three years.
“Although we haven’t discussed the program at length, Joni did share a little bit with me and showed me around,” Driscoll said. “Quite honestly, all the people within the district, and I mean everyone, wears many hats and were busy getting the school year started when I got hired on.
“One thing they all don’t lack is their support. I have felt supported from day one from everyone. I know if I need a helping hand, I will get it from Joni and/or anyone in the district. I am confident that my previous experiences coaching and in my former management career will get me off to a good start.”
Driscoll has also researched the 2A San Pedro Region and is aware of the talent there.
“I know Morenci and Pima are the powerhouses of our region,” she said. “I know the AIA did the shakeup this past year and Santa Rita is our only new team. But everybody else is pretty much the same.”
Bisbee kicks off its season at home Aug. 29 against Valley Union. Driscoll will face Tapia’s new team in Douglas Sept. 8. The regular season concludes Oct. 25 with a home match against Morenci.
“After so many years I’ve spent learning to get to this level, it’s time,” she said. “From Texas to the Sierra Vista area and most especially in Bisbee, there will be no lack of support when I should need it. I am very excited to be part of this community. I hope the community will come out and support this great group of athletes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.