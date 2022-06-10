SIERRA VISTA − The 43rd annual Hummingbird Classic presented by the Pueblo del Sol Women’s Golf Association on June 8 drew 72 women golfers.
The format at Pueblo del Sol Country Club was USGA rules, individual stroke, and a must-hole-out every hole policy. Flights were determined by the USGA Handicap Index. Two overall champions, one low, one gross per flight, were awarded.
This marked the first year the tournament was open only to Southern District Women’s Golf Association members.
Golfers teed off at 8 a.m. following registration, raffle entries and a continental breakfast at the club’s restaurant, The Grille.
Margie Sherwood from PDSWGA was the tournament winner with the overall low net score of 68. Darci Trimmer from San Ignacio Golf Club in Green Valley was the overall low gross winner with a score of 85.
“In spite of tough economic conditions and a few cancellations due to illness we still managed to bring a great group of 72 ladies together to have fun and play golf,” said Susie Kennedy, the country club’s PR manager. “We can’t wait to welcome the ladies back for the next Hummingbird Classic.”
Jan Williams, a member of the Dell Urich Women’s Golf Association, had not played in this tournament for over a decade. She traveled from Tucson with a friend to play this year.
“The course is in great shape, it has very fast greens. Lots of room in their fairways,” Williams said. “The bunkers were well maintained, so if you got in one, you had a good chance of getting out. It’s a great course, really fun to play.”
Next on the slate for Pueblo del Sol is another annual event, the General Jack Blair Four-Ball Tournament, a sanctioned American Golf Association event, Aug. 13 and 14.
The 36-hole four-stroke tournament is open to amateurs with an established handicap with the Golf Handicap Information Network.
“The General Jack Blair Four Ball is a premier amateur event created in honor of one of Sierra Vista’s greatest golf ambassadors,” said Charlie Comolli, co-founder of the Southern Arizona Golf Association.
John Blair, Jack’s son, said the tournament was originally named the Billy Bell and was held at Pueblo del Sol for many years. Some members suggested changing the name to honor retired Gen. Jack Blair for all his contributions to golf in the city, county, and state.
“A few months ago, he was honored with the Dr. Ed Updegraff Award, which is presented to one person per year by the Arizona Golf Association,” John said. “It’s their highest honor to a person who has contributed the most to golf in Arizona.”
The course will host the The Boys & Girls Club 3rd Annual Golf-Fore-Kids tournament on Sept. 2.
Jay Hamwright, Boys & Girls Club chief professional officer, is looking forward to the event.
“This is one of the largest fundraisers for the Boys & Girls Club each year,” Hamwright said. “They raise money to support programs and scholarships so the kids can come to the club.”
Sponsors for this year’s Hummingbird Classic were Sulphur Springs Valley Electric, Edward Jones, Dermatology & Plastic Surgery of AZ, Lawley Automotive Group, Grasshopper Landscaping, Smith Chiropractic and a long list of others.
