SIGNAL PEAK − The Cochise College Apaches baseball team kicked off Arizona Community College Atheltic Conference play Tuesday losing a doubleheader to Central Arizona College, last year’s region champion.
Cochise lost the first game 8-4 and the second 11-5.
In the first game, the Vaqueros jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Cochise scored in the top of the fourth when Eduarney Martinez homered to left field.
The Apaches rallied for three more runs in the top of the fifth, pulling within one at 5-4. Gerardo Hernandez had a two-run double that scored Dylan Bradford and Leobardo Melendez. Alan Ochoa then scored for the Apaches when Connor Caskenette grounded out.
Central used a three-run sixth to post the 8-4 victory.
Angel Ortiz, Fernando Barreda, Ismael Pontiac and Pablo Rojas pitched for Cochise, combining to allow eight runs and seven hits while striking out eight.
The Apaches had seven hits. Ochoa and Cameron Crotte each were 2-for-2. Melendez was 1-for-3.
In the second game, Cochise took a 2-0 lead as Martinez scored on a Crotte double and Crotte later scored on a Makai DeSoto single. The Apaches led 3-1 going into the bottom of the second when Central rallied for three runs, which was followed by a four-run third and a run in the fourth for a 9-3 lead.
Matthias LaCombe, Martin Miranda, Marco Ozuna and Treyjen Meza pitched for Cochise, allowing 11 runs and 10 hits while fanning nine.
The Apaches had 10 hits. Martinez, Hernandez and Crotte all were 2-for-4.
Cochise, 8-6 overall, 2-2 in conference, hosts Yavapai College Saturday in a doubleheader at the Cochise College Douglas Campus. First pitch is at noon.
