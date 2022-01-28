Purchase Access

SIGNAL PEAK − The Cochise College women’s basketball team suffered its second straight loss Wednesday, falling 97-76 to Arizona Community College Athletic Conference-leading Central Arizona College.

Central, 15-3 overall, 8-1 in conference play, led Cochise (7-10, 4-7) 22-10 at the end of the first quarter and 45-25 at the half.

In the second half, the Apaches outscored the Vaqueras 54-52.

Cochise College’s Corina Suarez-Tudela led all scorers with 26 points Wednesday. Tatjana Tatar followed with 19 and Ajda Licina contributed 16.

On Saturday, Jan. 22 the Apache women lost to Mesa Community College 67-57 at Cochise.

Cochise trailed 8-2 early in the game, but then rallied to lead 17-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Mesa regained the lead in the second quarter and led the Apaches 33-28 at the half.

Cochise hung with Mesa throughout the third quarter, trailing 46-45 going into the final quarter, when the Apaches were outscored 21-12.

Suarez-Tudela had a team-leading 24 points, shooting 4-for-7 from the 3-point line. Tatar contributed 13.

Cochise will have its hands full Saturday when Yuma Arizona Western College comes to Douglas for a 5:30 p.m. game.

When the teams met Dec. 1 in Yuma, the Matadors escaped with a 72-71 win. Going into a match with Central Arizona College Thursday night, Arizona Western had won 13 consecutive games.

