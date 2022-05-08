DOUGLAS − It took the third game on Saturday to do it but the Cochise College Apaches are headed to the Region 1 baseball finals after downing Arizona Western College 8-3 at Bo Hall Field in the Region 1 semifinals.
Cochise will now face Central Arizona College, regular season champions of the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, Thursday, May 12, and Friday, May 13, with a third game scheduled for Saturday, May 14, if needed. Game times are 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon on Saturday. CAC knocked off fourth-seeded Yavapai College in two games in its semifinal series, winning 17-3 on Thursday and 6-2 on Friday.
Saturday’s game at Cochise was needed after Arizona Western did something on Friday only one other team has been able to do all season, and that was to beat the Apaches on their home field. Western won 5-4 in 10 innings. Cochise is 24-2 at home counting Saturday’s win.
The game began with Western’s Juan Carlos Navarro belting a solo home run in the top half of the first.
Cochise tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom half of the inning when Eduarny Martinez singled, scoring Connor Caskenette.
Cochise took the lead, 2-1, in the second when Dylan Bradford scored on a Makai DeSoto pop out.
Bradford and DeSoto each scored for Cochise in the fourth as the Apaches increased their lead to 4-1.
Western made it 4-3, scoring once in the fifth and again in the sixth.
The Apaches pretty much secured the win with a four-run outburst in the eighth. Caskenette had an RBI double, Aaron March a two-run single and Leobardo Melendez an RBI single.
Jose Velasquez, Mathias LaCombe and ACCAC Pitcher of the Year Marco Ozuna pitched for Cochise, allowing six hits while striking out nine and walking one.
Cochise had 13 hits. Caskenette was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Marsh was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, DeSoto was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Bradford was 2-for-5 with two runs scored, Melendez was 1-for-1 with an RBI and Gerardo Hernandez, Martinez, Cameron Crotte and Alan Ochoa each were 1-for-4 with Ochoa having an RBI.
Friday’s game was scoreless until the top of the fifth when the Matadors scored three runs off three hits and a hit by a pitch batter taking a 3-0 lead.
In the bottom half of the inning Ochoa singled for Cochise and later scored on Caskenette’s sacrifice fly. Ochoa scored again for the Apaches in the seventh, this time on a Caskenette single, pulling Cochise within one at 3-2.
Western increased its lead to 4-2 after scoring once in the top of the eighth.
Down two in the bottom of the ninth Bradford walked and Hernandez singled, bringing to the plate Caskenette, who on Thursday hit a walk-off grand slam for a game one win. This time Caskenette delivered a two-out, two-run double that scored Bradford and Hernandez, tying the game at 4-4. The inning ended with him, as the winning run, stranded at second base, moving the game to the 10th inning for the second straight day.
In the top of the 10th, Arizona Western took advantage of a leadoff walk, a sacrifice bunt and an error to score the go-ahead run.
Cochise landed the leadoff runner on base in the bottom of the 10th but a sacrifice bunt followed by back-to-back strikeouts ended the game.
Evan Shaw had an impressive game on the mound for Cochise, throwing 119 pitches in nine innings, allowing seven hits, striking out 13 and not allowing a walk.
LaCombe and Martin Miranda pitched the 10th, allowing one hit while walking one and striking out one.
Cochise had 10 hits. Hernandez was 2-for-4 and scored a run, Caskenette was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, Ochoa was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Marsh, Garcia and Bradford each were 1-for-4 with Bradford scoring a run.
