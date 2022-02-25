TUCSON — The Cochise College Apaches baseball team split a doubleheader with Pima Community College Tuesday, winning the first game 6-2 and dropping the second 9-7.
In the first game, Cochise Cameron Crotte and Aaron Marsh scored in the second inning, giving the Apaches a 2-1 lead. Damian Garcia’s RBI double in the fourth scored Makai DeSoto, increasing the lead to 3-1.
After Pima scored two runs, Garcia belted a two-run double in the fifth, scoring Marsh and DeSoto, giving Cochise a 5-2 edge. Eduarney Martinez blasted a solo home run in the top of the seventh, making the score 6-2.
Marco Ozuna and Treyjan Meza pitched in the seven-inning game. Ozuna went three innings, gave up no runs and one hit while striking out three. Meza threw four innings and was tagged for two runs and five hits two strikeouts.
Cochise had nine hits. Garcia was 3-for-3 and had four RBIs, Gerardo Hernandez and Crotte went 2-for-4, Marsh was 1-for-3 and Martinez 1-for-4 with his home run.
In the second game, Cochise jumped to a 4-0 lead and led 7-3 going into the bottom of the sixth when Pima scored four runs to tie the score then adding a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
Cochise came out swinging as Martinez had a two-run first-inning single and scored on a DeSoto ground out. Crotte scored on a passed ball, giving the Apaches a 4-0 lead.
Pima’s two-run home run in the bottom of the second made the score 4-3.
DeSoto countered with a homer to center field in the third, making the score 5-3. Crotte and Martinez’s runs in the fourth gave the Apaches a 7-3 lead.
Pima took advantage of two singles, two walks, a double and back-to-back hit-by-pitch batters to rally.
After holding Cochise scoreless in the top of the seventh, the Aztecs took a 9-7 lead in the bottom of the winning when the contest was stopped due to darkness and ruled a complete game.
Cochise used six pitchers. Ismail Pontiac went the longest, going two innings. The hurlers combined to allow Pima nine runs and 13 hits while striking out 10.
The Apaches had nine hits. Marsh and DeSoto each were 2-for-3 and DeSoto had three RBIs. Hernandez, Martinez and Garcia were 1-for-3.
Cochise, 11-7 overall, 3-3 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, is in Las Vegas this weekend, taking on the College of Southern Nevada in a three-game non-conference series.
The Apaches return to conference play Tuesday in Yuma for a doubleheader with the Arizona Western College Matadors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.