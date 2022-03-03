LAS VEGAS — The Cochise College baseball team defeated the College of Southern Nevada Saturday 12-2, completing a three-game sweep of the Coyotes.
In the first two games of the series Friday, the Apaches won 3-2 and 5-3, respectively.
In Saturday’s third game, Cochise used three-run rallies in the first and second innings to take a 6-0 lead.
After giving up a run to CSN in the bottom half of the third, the Apaches used a five-run fourth to pad its lead to 11-1 before another run in the fifth gave Cochise a 12-1 lead.
Martin Miranda started on the mound for Cochise and went five innings, giving up one run and four hits while striking out seven.
Ismail Pontiac threw two innings in relief, giving up one run and a hit while fanning three.
Cochise pounded out 10 hits. Cameron Crotte was 3-for-4 and had three RBIs and Gerardo Hernandez and Connor Caskenette were both 2-for-3 with Caskenette having two RBIs and Hernandez one.
In the series opener on Friday, Cochise scored once in the second, third and fifth innings, taking a 3-0 lead.
The Coyotes scored their two runs in the bottom of the fifth, making the score 3-2.
The Apaches used six pitchers, beginning with Treyjen Meza, who went two innings and allowed no runs and one hit while fanning four.
Pablo Rojas, Marco Ozuna, Mathias LaCombe, Fernando Barreda and Angel Ortiz pitched the remaining five innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out three.
Cochise had six hits. Hernandez was 2-for-4, Makai DeSoto was 1-for-3 and Crotte 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
In Game Two Friday Cochise erupted for three runs in the top half of the first, taking a 3-0 lead.
After giving up a run to CSN in the bottom half of the inning, the Apaches added runs in the third and fourth innings, increasing their lead to 5-1.
Jose Velasquez started the game on the mound for Cochise and went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits while striking out six. Ortiz threw the next 1 2/3 innings, fanning four while allowing no runs and a hit.
The Apaches had 12 hits. Alan Ochoa was 2-for-2, Hernandez was 2-for-3, Caskenette was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Eduarney Martinez and Crotte each were 2-for-4 with Martinez having two RBIs and Crotte one.
Cochise, 14-7 overall, 3-3 in Arizona Community College Athletic Conference play, was in Yuma Tuesday taking on league-leading Arizona Western. The Apaches are back at home this weekend, hosting South Mountain Community College in a noon doubleheader.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.