DOUGLAS − The Cochise College Apache baseball team chalked up its 15th straight win on the Cochise College Douglas campus Saturday, beating Scottsdale Community College in a doubleheader 11-3 and 12-4.
The Apaches, 15-0 at home, 27-11 overall, 9-1 in its last 10 games and 13-7 in conference, in third place in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference behind league-leading Central Arizona College (33-4) and Arizona Western College (33-5) who are both 17-3 in conference.
Central is ranked No. 1 in the nation in the latest NJCAA baseball poll; Western 12th.
In Saturday’s first game with Scottsdale, the Apaches used a five-run second inning outburst to get things going. Aaron Marsh led off the inning with a double and later scored on a Makai DeSoto single. Leobardo Melendez followed with a single that scored Cameron Crotte and Melendez scored on a Gerardo Hernandez single. Hernandez’s run on a Connor Caskenette double made the score 5-0.
Cochise used a DeSoto two-run home run in the fifth to pad its lead to 7-0.
Scottsdale broke the shutout in the top of the sixth. scoring three runs. Cochise responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Pablo Rojas and Treyjen Meza pitched for Cochise, allowing three hits while striking out 14 and walking three.
The Apaches had 12 hits. DeSoto was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Melendez was 3-for-4 with a run scored and four RBIs and Crotte 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Cochise again took an early lead in the second gme, scoring once in the first and second innings and twice in the third.
After giving up a run to Scottsdale in the fourth, the Apaches scored once in the fifth and once again in the sixth, increasing its lead to 6-1.
Scottsdale cut the Apaches lead to 6-3 after scoring twice in the top of the seventh. Cochise countered with a five-run seventh, three of the runs coming via a triple by freshman Dylan Bradford, which scored Marsh, Crotte and Joel Lindahl. Bradford scored on an Alan Ochoa sacrifice fly, making the score 11-3.
Angel Ortiz, Mathias LaCombe, Marco Ozuna and Evan Shaw pitched for Cochise, allowing seven hits, walking one and fanning nine.
The Apaches had 11 hits. Marsh was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI; Eduarney Martinez was 2-for-5, three runs scored and an RBI; Crotte was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI; Ochoa 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI; and Bradford 1-for-1 with a run scored and three RBIs.
Cochise, 6-7 in away games and 6-4 at a neutral site, was scheduled to be at Phoenix College Tuesday, but due to the possibility of inclement weather the game was pushed to Wednesday.
Bo Hall field dedication
Family, friends and former players are being invited to attend Saturday’s doubleheader with Paradise Valley Community College.
In between the first and second game there will be a special ceremony as the field will be renamed after Bo Hall, the former Cochise College coach and athletic director who retired last summer.
Hall, who was at Saturday’s game with Scottsdale, said he’s looking forward to seeing his former players.
First pitch is at noon. There is no admission charge to attend the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.