DOUGLAS — Coming off a challenging COVID-19 season in which no fans were allowed to attend games and players were forced to isolate at times, the Cochise College men’s basketball team still found a way to be successful and qualify for the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, where they were defeated in the first round.
“Last year was one of the most rewarding seasons I have ever been a part of,” Cochise College coach Jerry Carrillo said. “We shut down in May of 2020 and went through the fall with us not having guys on campus. We were meeting remotely with them and at times wondering if we were even going to play at all. We got word that we were going to play in January but then learned the Maricopa schools were opting out. Our guys showed up in January, got better in a short period of time and ended up having a great year and making it to the national tournament. It was one of the most rewarding years we’ve ever had. Hats off to our administrators for rolling this thing through.”
Fans are welcomed back this season. Face coverings are optional. There is no admission charge for any of the home games.
The Apaches will play a series of scrimmages beginning with Eastern Arizona College Friday night at 7 p.m. at Cochise Stronghold on the Cochise College Douglas campus. Additional scrimmages are scheduled for Oct. 22 against the Arizona Sol and Oct. 30 against Community Christian College, both of which start at 2 p.m.
Non-conference play begins Monday, Nov. 1, when Northland Pioneer comes to Douglas for a 7 p.m. game. The Apaches will play six non-conference games before kicking off league play Nov. 17 at Scottsdale Community College.
One notable non-conference game takes place Sunday, Nov. 21, when the Apaches head to Ranger, Texas, where the Apaches will face Ranger College, the school that beat them in the NJCAA tournament.
Led by sophomore Stephan “Tank” Byard, who landed All-American honors and was the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Player of the Year, the Apaches have six returners back from last year’s team that went 9-3 overall, 8-2 in conference play.
Byard averaged 19 points per game last season and, according to Carrillo, pretty much dominated the glass in the ACCAC while earning first-team all ACCAC and NJCAA Region I honors. Sophomore point guard Jalun Trent returns for his last season after he received first-team all-ACCAC and first-team all-NJCAA Region I. Trent led the ACCAC in assists with more than seven per game.
Cochise also returns guard Jonathan Garcia, who averaged 14 points per game off the bench.
Key reserves Jordan Clark, Dakota Gillespie and Donte Dupriest round out the returning letterman for the back-to-back-to-back ACCAC Champions.
Carrillo begins his 27th season as head coach. Assisting him will be former Apache Jason Hopkins.
“Hopkins was an Academic All-American here back in the 2005-06 season and was a member of arguably the best Cochise team in history that finished ninth in the nation,” Carrillo said. “Hopkins also coached with the Apaches in 2008-09 and 2010-11. (He) has been at various levels of basketball and brings a wealth of knowledge to the program.”
Carrillo says the Apaches entered the NCAA DI transfer portal during the offseason and were able to sign two transfers: Lawrence Foreman, a rugged 6-foot-8 post man who was at Rider University in New Jersey and 6-2 combo guard Jay Rodgers from the University of New Orleans.
Cochise was able to use its Australian connection to land Oscar Cluff, described by Carrillo as an impressive 6-10 freshman from Queensland, Australia.
The Apaches used their East Coast ties to bring in Tyreese Watson, a 6-4 guard from Monsignor Bonner High School in the highly acclaimed Philadelphia Catholic league. Transfers Roman Garcia (Tarleton State University) and Ray Brown (Western New Mexico University) will add depth, Carrillo says.
Carrillo reports the Apaches will again look to play an exciting brand of up-tempo basketball. They led the ACCAC in scoring last season.
“We really cannot say enough how fun, rewarding and awesome last season was for our program,” Carrillo said. “We have some really good guys back from last year’s championship team and we have some talented newcomers. Getting the newcomers to buy in and having us gel will be key to our success.”
Cochise basketball experienced a special moment when two former Apaches, Patrick Samoura (Czech Republic) and Nathan Sobey (Australia) represented their countries at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.
“We are unbelievably proud of them and what they have achieved,” Carrillo said. “I think it was pretty cool we had two guys who played inside this gym that we play in now playing in the Olympics where only eight countries were represented. That speaks volumes for our program.”
