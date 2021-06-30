DOUGLAS — After 38 years as the athletic director at Cochise College and 43 years in education, Dr. James “Bo” Hall is calling it a career and retiring.
His last day is June 30.
Hall grew up in the small town of Bowie, located approximately 100 miles east of Tucson, and played football and baseball for Bowie High School, which at the time had less than 100 students in its entire school. He turned down a football scholarship at the University of Arizona and walked on as a baseball player at Cochise College in 1969, playing two years for Dick Atkinson and the Apaches before going on to play at Northern Arizona University and Grand Canyon College. He later coached at Thatcher and Safford high schools and Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher before returning to Cochise College in 1983, coaching the Apaches to the Junior College World Series in 1988 and ‘89. His ‘89 team beat the eventual national champion on the way to a third place finish.
“If you count my years as a student here, I have been at Cochise College for 40 years,” Hall said. ”I would not be who I am today without Cochise College. I’ve had multiple opportunities to leave both as a coach and administrator but when I went and looked at those other jobs, the grass wasn’t always greener.”
Hall said one of the coaching jobs he was offered at another university paid less than he was making at Cochise.
“I’ve enjoyed working here ever since the first day I started,” he said. “We currently have a president who really supports athletics, JD (Rottweiler) and Verlyn (Fick), who is the provost, have made a heck of a difference.
“The last 10-12 years with JD and Verlyn have extended my career. They have been very supportive; good people to work for and they let me work. It’s been a great experience, one that I wouldn’t trade for anything.”
Hall says Cochise College has been very good to him.
“It gave me my academic start,” he said. “I was underprepared when I came out of high school. It started my athletic career. I had to walk on here because coming from Bowie, nobody came and looked at me. I walked on here, had two damn good years as an athlete. My sophomore year I had 23 scholarship offers. Cochise College gave me my academic, athletic and then my administrative start. I owe a lot to Cochise College.”
While at Cochise College, Hall was inducted into five different hall of fames. The first was the Arizona Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, followed by the Arizona Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame, both in 2010. The Cochise College Hall of Fame induction came in 2014. Two years later Hall was inducted into the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Hall of Fame and in 2017 he joinedd the National Junior College Athletic Association Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
“That’s one of those things that really humbles you,” he said. “I did things that I enjoyed doing and I always tried to treat people how I wanted to be treated. Whether it be coaching, playing or being an administrator, people sometimes forget education is a people business, it’s about people not so much subject matter. I’ve been very fortunate in all that I have done here at Cochise College.”
Hall cherishes the relationships he’s had over the years with his players and says he values those more than he does the hall of fame honors.
“Many of us still talk regularly today,” he said of his former athletes. “Nothing thrills me more than to see them go on and be successful. All my players will tell you that over the years, in addition to baseball, I taught them life skills. I learned early in my coaching career, especially when it came to my players, to make them better people and better athletes.
“Every athlete wants to be a professional athlete. But that degree is something they can never take away from you. All these players are one day going to be told they can’t play anymore but that degree never goes away.”
Hall said he never started out with the idea that he would land in any hall of fame.
“My idea was I wanted to win, I wanted Cochise College to win, I wanted my kids to graduate,” he said. “I felt playing baseball here was a privilege, not a right. I wanted to make sure that when these kids left here they were not only better players but better people.”
Guy Meyer had been tabbed to be Hall’s successor.
“It helped that Guy worked here as an assistant coach so we knew a lot about his qualities,” Hall said. “When I told JD about a year ago that I was going to retire we began working with Guy. He’s the right person for this job. Having worked here he understands some of the issues and he’s also really appreciative of Cochise College and what it has done for him. Guy is the right guy for the job.”
Looking ahead to retirement Hall admits he’s uncertain what to expect.
“I’ve never been retired before, I have no idea what I am going to do,” he said.
Hall states he has already been approached about possibly returning to professional scouting for Major League Baseball. Plus he’d also like to possibly watch his grandson, Darick, who is playing Triple A baseball for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
“If he gets a chance I’d love to go watch him play in the big leagues,” Hall said. “I’ve also got some grandkids I’d like to get to know a little better. When one of those grandkids has a game I want to be able to go watch them.”
Hall has stated numerous times his best recruit was his wife, Joyce, who has been with him every step of the way. They have been married 47 years and have three kids, Ladd, Shane and Lynette.
“They sacrificed a lot allowing me to do what I love to do,” Hall said. “It’s been a great career. Combining playing with coaching and my administrative job, I never felt like I had a job. God blessed me with some ability to the point I never felt like I was working. There has not been a day where I haven’t enjoyed coming to work. I got put in the right spot. God put me to start at Cochise College and I get to end at Cochise College.”
