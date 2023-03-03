The 11th-ranked Cochise College men’s basketball team won its 26th consecutive game on Tuesday, Feb. 28. beating the Scottsdale Community College Artichokes 89-80 in overtime, posting a 22-0 Arizona Community College Athletic Conference record.

Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo says the last time a team went undefeated in the ACCAC was 1994-95.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments