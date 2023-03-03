The 11th-ranked Cochise College men’s basketball team won its 26th consecutive game on Tuesday, Feb. 28. beating the Scottsdale Community College Artichokes 89-80 in overtime, posting a 22-0 Arizona Community College Athletic Conference record.
Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo says the last time a team went undefeated in the ACCAC was 1994-95.
According to Carrillo, Cochise came out and jumped on the Fighting Artichokes early and led 43-34 at halftime. Scottsdale came storming back and took the lead late in the game. With the Artichokes leading 72-70, Cochise sophomore Tyreese Watson made a driving lay-up with two seconds left to force overtime. Cochise dominated Scottsdale in overtime, outscoring the Artichokes 17-9.
Carrillo said his team used timely shooting and went 8-for-8 from the free throw line in overtime to secure the win.
The Apaches were playing without starting center Oscar Cluff, who sat out the game for undisclosed reasons. Cochise had five players score in double figures Tuesday.
Watson had a game-high 23 points. Freshman Jalen Barbee had five 3-pointers and 19 points. Freshman guard Jordan Hernandez had 16 points and was 8-for-8 from the charity stripe. Freshmen Tracy Godfrey Jr. and Riley Parker chipped in 13 and 12 points respectively.
Cochise has won 26 straight games, trailing only College of Southern Idaho, which is 29-0, for the nation’s longest winning streak.
“First and foremost, we are just so proud of our team as they have battled adversity very well this season and to run the table and go 22-0 in ACCAC play is a huge accomplishment for these young men,” Carrillo said.
“To win on the road versus a very good Scottsdale team without Oscar, who arguably is the most impactful player in all of the NJCAA, is a great team win for our guys. We need to take a moment and realize that they have accomplished something very special thus far this season.”
The Apaches finished the regular season 28-2 overall.
No. 1 seed Cochise will host the No. 4 seed Mesa Community College Thunderbirds in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region I tournament that begins Saturday, March 4.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Stronghold Gymnasium.
The other Region 1 semifinal match has No. 3 seed Eastern Arizona College at No. 2 seed Arizona Western College of Yuma on Saturday night.
The semifinal winners will meet Monday, March 6, for the NJCAA Region I championship to be played at the home court of the highest seed.
Because this is a playoff game an admission fee of $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger will be charged. Cochise College students who have a valid student ID will be admitted free.
Postseason awards
Postseason awards were handed out this week and Carrillo was named the ACCAC Coach of the Year. Cluff is the Division I Player of the Year.
First team All-ACCAC and Region 1 honors went to Cluff and Watson.
