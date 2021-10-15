SIERRA VISTA — In an effort to better promote their sport and their team, the Cochise College women’s soccer played four matches at Cyr Complex this year.

Cochise played its final match at Cyr Complex on Tuesday, falling to Mesa Community College 3-1, ending its play in Sierra Vista with a 1-2-1 record.

The loss dropped Cochise, 8-4-1 overall, 3-3-1 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, into a tie for sixth place with Arizona Western.

The Apaches host Western Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Cochise College Douglas Campus.

Mesa scored all its goals in the first half.

The Apaches’ lone goal came late in the first half when Ivana Siles scored off a Maria Azarias assist.

Mesa outshot Cochise 13-4. Victoria Maxwell had 10 saves at goalie for Cochise.

The Apaches will head to Tucson for a match with Pima Community College on Tuesday, Oct. 19, before concluding regular-season play on Oct. 23 at home against Paradise Valley.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments