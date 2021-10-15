featured Apaches fall 3-1 to Mesa in final match in Sierra Vista By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Bruce Whetten Author email Oct 15, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week 1 of 2 Apaches sophomore midfielder Maria Azarias passes during Tuesday’s game against Mesa Community College in Sierra Vista. MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW Cochise College freshman Maile Vasquez is defended by a Mesa player. MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. SIERRA VISTA — In an effort to better promote their sport and their team, the Cochise College women’s soccer played four matches at Cyr Complex this year.Cochise played its final match at Cyr Complex on Tuesday, falling to Mesa Community College 3-1, ending its play in Sierra Vista with a 1-2-1 record.The loss dropped Cochise, 8-4-1 overall, 3-3-1 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, into a tie for sixth place with Arizona Western.The Apaches host Western Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Cochise College Douglas Campus.Mesa scored all its goals in the first half.The Apaches’ lone goal came late in the first half when Ivana Siles scored off a Maria Azarias assist.Mesa outshot Cochise 13-4. Victoria Maxwell had 10 saves at goalie for Cochise.The Apaches will head to Tucson for a match with Pima Community College on Tuesday, Oct. 19, before concluding regular-season play on Oct. 23 at home against Paradise Valley. What is NABUR? Join the online forum

Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access

Tags

Cochise College
Apache
Mesa
Sport
Arizona Western
First Half
Sierra Vista
Save
Victoria Maxwell
Bruce Whetten
Douglas Dispatch
Author email Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 