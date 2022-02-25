SIERRA VISTA — The Southern Arizona Apaches Football Club, a pay-to-participate semi-pro football team, kicked off its season Saturday, Feb. 19, losing to the Arizona Owls of Phoenix 16-0 at Arbenz Field on Tacoma Street.
The Apaches are in their second year of existence and are owned by Gus and Gustavo “Vito” Morales. Their team colors are black, Vegas gold, red and white.
Christopher Krupsky is the head coach and Jalen Hampton is the offensive coordinator.
There are 34 players on the roster, ranging in age from 17 to 45, of which 26 are active. Each player pays approximately $175 to participate.
“I provide the uniforms,” Gus Morales said. “If I don’t have a uniform, I will buy it and get it ready for them.”
The Apaches are members of the Arizona Desert Football League, which has eight teams represented in two divisions, the Copper and Sonoran. They will play 10 games through April 23 before having their playoffs. All games have 15-minute running clock quarters.
Gus Morales has been playing in the league for 12 years with a number of different teams, beginning with Cochise County before deciding to become an owner and creating the Southern Arizona Apaches.
Morales is the oldest player on the team. His son, Vito, also is on the roster. He said one of the reasons he wanted to bring a team to the area is so kids know there is an option to play after high school.
“There is so much potential here,” he said. “We want to get players from Benson, Bisbee, Douglas and Tombstone to join us.”
Morales said the team he played for prior to taking over the Apaches had a kicker who was 63.
“He would kick the ball and run out of bounds,” Morales said.
Morales said the season got off to a rough start but he believes the players are trying to learn a new offense.
“The players seem to love it,” he said. “We just need more time to get the chemistry going. I think that’s why we came up short. We’re very confident the new offense is going to work for us. The next couple of games we hope to fix some of the problems we had in the first game.”
Morales said he’s confident his team will have a good season. He said some of the players who stood out defensively were Jacob Bonilla and Anthony Carvalho, and offensively Rob Bennett and his son, Vito, the quarterback.
“All the players did a good job considering it was our first game,” Morales said. “I’m very proud of the effort they gave.”
Next up for the Apaches is a home game Saturday against the West Valley Headhunters. Kickoff is 2 p.m. at Arbenz Field. There is no admission charge, but there a donation jar is at the entrance. Donations go toward team operating expenses.
Apaches sponsors are Kynetic Health, Buffalo Wild Wings, Pioneer Title, SSVEC and Sierra Vista Flowers.
Anyone interested in joining the Apaches or wanting information may contact them through their Facebook page, Southern Arizona Apaches Football Club | Facebook, or contacting Morales at 520-678-6215.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.