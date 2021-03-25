DOUGLAS — The Cochise College Apaches baseball and basketball games that were scheduled for this week with Arizona Western College have been postponed and and in some cases canceled after AWC became the latest school impacted by the coronavirus.
AWC began its quarantine March 23.
Cochise College baseball was in Yuma Tuesday preparing for a doubleheader with the Matadors when it was announced the game was canceled. The Apaches returned to Douglas without even stepping on the field.
The Cochise men were scheduled to host Arizona Western on Saturday. That game has been canceled and will not be rescheduled, said Bo Hall, Cochise College athletic director. The Cochise women, who have been in quarantine for the past two weeks, had its game canceled as well due to COVID issues at Western.
Both Cochise teams were scheduled to be in Yuma April 2. The men’s game has been canceled while the women’s game is pending.
Hall is hoping to make up the baseball game later in the season if possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.