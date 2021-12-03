YUMA — The Cochise College men’s basketball team handed Arizona Western College of Yuma its first conference loss of the season Wednesday night, winning 77-70.
Cochise had a 41-25 lead at the half and held on for the win.
Stephen “Tank” Byard, last year’s conference player of the year, recorded another double-double, scoring a game-high 24 points while pulling down 11 rebounds. Tyreese Watson followed with 16 points. Jonathan Garcia contributed 14. Jalun Trent followed with nine points, nine assists and nine rebounds.
The Apaches shot 51% from the field and made 82% of their free-throws.
“Our guys really stepped up (Wednesday) night on the road as we played without two of our rotational players, Oscar Cluff and Ray Brown,” Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo said. “(Byard) really made some big baskets for us down the stretch and our guys responded with some different lineups to secure the win. It is always good to defeat AWC in ‘The House.’ “
The win gives Cochise, 10-1 overall, sole possession of the top spot in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference with a 4-0 record. Glendale Community College (8-1, 3-1), the Apaches’ Saturday opponent, suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday, falling 91-75 to Pima Community College. Tipoff for Saturday’s game in Glendale is 4 p.m.
