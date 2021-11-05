DOUGLAS — The Cochise College men’s basketball team kicked off its season earlier this week with back-to-back wins at the Apaches Stronghold Gym.
On Tuesday, the Apaches thumped Taylor Made Post Grad 132-50 while the night before Cochise opened the season with a dominating 142-76 win over Northland Pioneer College, a club team from Holbrook.
Playing on scholarship this season for Northland Pioneer is former Willcox High standout JJ Lunt, who started the game for NPC and finished with six points.
Monday, Cochise jumped to a 15-0 lead before Northland scored its first points just past the five-minute mark.
The Apaches led 30-10 at the midway point of the first half.
Jay Rodgers’ 3-pointer gave the Apaches a 57-15 lead late in the first half. Northland countered with a 13-6 run but trailed 63-28 at the half.
Jordan Clark’s pair in the second half padded the Apaches’ lead to 77-37, and Oscar Cluff’s dunk with 9:50 remaining put the Apaches at the century mark, 100-54.
The Apaches went on a 15-0 run, making the score 115-54.
Cochise had seven players score in double figures. Rodgers finished with a game-high 23 points; Stephan “Tank” Byrd, last year’s Arizona Community College Athletic Association player of the year, followed with 22 points and 11 rebounds; Tyreese Watson scored 19; Cluff had 17 and Jonathan Garcia, Jalun Trent and Ray Brown each contributed 10. Former Buena standout Jojo Featherston, the lone Cochise County representative on the team, scored nine points.
“It was a great feeling getting back into the Stronghold Gym with fans and the popcorn popping and Hard Hat doing his thing,” Cochise College coach Jerry Carrillo said. “Our guys really shared the ball tonight and scored the ball very effectively. We do need to shore up our perimeter defense.”
Lunt, who signed with Northland in May, said after the game he’s having fun while learning how to adjust to collegiate basketball.
“This is definitely a new experience for me,” he said. “The tempo here is 1,000 times faster than high school. I’ve never played like this before, but let me tell you, it’s something fun to be a part of.”
Lunt said it was fun playing against Cochise.
“They have a really good team,” he said. “They have some serious talent.”
Lunt added he’s enjoying his collegiate experience so far and is eager to see what the rest of the season brings.
Against Taylor Made Post Grad the Apaches took a 22-7 lead, led 28-11 at the midway point of the first half and outscored their opponents 35-23 the remainder of the first half for a 63-34 lead at the intermission.
The Apaches tightened up their defense the second half and outscored their opponents 69-16 coming away with a dominating 82-point win.
Cochise had eight players in double figures. Byrd had his second straight double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Cochise is in Tucson on Saturday against Bella Vista Post Prep in a noon game at Pima Community College.
“Fans are welcomed back at all (home) games,” Carrillo said.
Apaches visit Loretto
On Friday, Oct. 29, the Apaches visited Loretto Catholic School as part of Red Ribbon week for the Douglas community.
Loretto School celebrated Red Ribbon Week Oct. 25-29 in an effort to promote a drug-free environment in the community. Special presentations were provided by the Cochise County Health Department, Customs and Border Protection, Douglas Police Department, Douglas City Council member Jose Grijalva and the Cochise College men’s basketball team.
“It was great to listen to and see our young men speak and interact with the students at Loretto School,” Carrillo said. “We would like to thank the faculty and staff of Loretto, and Mrs. Joanna Ortiz, for inviting us out to spend some time with the students. It was a great day.”
