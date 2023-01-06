Apaches knock off Yavapai for 10th straight win

DOUGLAS — Cochise College’s men’s basketball team made it 10 straight wins after beating Yavapai College 76-63 Wednesday at the Cochise Stronghold gymnasium.
Cochise was led in scoring by sophomore guard Tyreese Watson, who knocked down a game-high 29 points. Freshman Tracy Godfrey Jr. followed with 16 points and had nine rebounds for the Apaches. Jalen Barbee came off the bench and contributed 12.
Cochise is playing without Oscar Cluff, its 6-foot-11 big man from Australia, who is dealing with a foot injury he aggravated at the Aztec Classic in Tucson Dec. 29-31.
Against Yavapai, the Apaches never trailed, built an early 22-12 lead and led 27-14 at the midway point of the first half enroute to a 41-30 lead at the break.
Cochise used a solid second half defensive effort to push the lead to double digits for the remainder of the game.
“It was great to see our guys step up and play so hard without our big man Oscar Cluff, who leads the NJCAA in field goal percentage,” Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo said. “Tracy really had a good game and Tyreese has a ton of confidence in scoring the ball right now. To Yavapai’s credit, they made some tough shots tonight.”
The win keeps Cochise (12-2 overall, 6-0 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference) tied with Chandler-Gilbert (14-0, 6-0) for first place.
Up next for Cochise is another home game Saturday, Jan. 7, against Phoenix College. The men will play at 2 p.m. followed by the women at 4.
Chandler-Gilbert is scheduled to be at Cochise on Saturday, Jan. 14, for what is expected to be an entertaining ACCAC showdown.
