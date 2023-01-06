Apaches knock off Yavapai for 10th straight win

Cochise College's Jaylene Barbee takes an elbow to the nose from Yavapai's Mandell Campbell while going to the basket Wednesday night in Douglas.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — Cochise College’s men’s basketball team made it 10 straight wins after beating Yavapai College 76-63 Wednesday at the Cochise Stronghold gymnasium.

Cochise was led in scoring by sophomore guard Tyreese Watson, who knocked down a game-high 29 points. Freshman Tracy Godfrey Jr. followed with 16 points and had nine rebounds for the Apaches. Jalen Barbee came off the bench and contributed 12.

