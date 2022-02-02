Apaches knocked out of top spot in ACCAC

DOUGLAS − The Cochise College men’s basketball team was knocked out of first place in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Saturday by an Arizona Western College team that has won nine straight games, including an 80-62 win over the Apaches in the Stronghold Gym.
The 62 points scored by Cochise is a season low.
Unlike previous games, it took almost two minutes before the first points of the game were scored Saturday. Cochise fell behind early and was basically playing catch-up all night long.
At one point in the first half, the Matadors had a 27-15 lead and went on to lead 36-30 at the half.
Arizona Western opened the second half with an 8-0 run, increasing its lead to 44-30.
The Matadors continued to score against Cochise, padding its lead to 58-40.
Western’s largest lead of the night came with less than two minutes remaining when a 3-point basket made the score 77-53. Cochise closed out the game with a 9-3 run.
Ray Brown and Jay Rodgers each scored 16 points for the Apaches. Jalun Trent followed with 11.
Western was led by sophomore guard Mojus Mojus, who pumped in a game-high 30 points. In the previous meeting at Arizona Western, which the Apaches won 77-70, Mojus played just six minutes and did not score.
Cochise, 21-3 overall, 12-2 in conference, drops a game behind Western in the conference standings with five games remaining. The Apaches host Glendale Wednesday at Cochise before beginning a three-game road trip that will take them to Phoenix College, South Mountain Community College and Chandler-Gilbert Community College.
