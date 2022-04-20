PRESCOTT — The Cochise College Apache baseball team is making strides toward the Region 1 postseason playoffs following a 6-4, 13-8 doubleheader sweep over Yavapai College on Saturday.
Yavapai and Cochise were tied 1-1 going into the top of the third inning of Game One when Connor Caskenette sent a home run over the center field fence, giving the Apaches a 2-1 lead. Aaron Marsh scored on a Dylan Bradford ground out, making the score 3-1.
Gerardo Hernandez’s run off a Caskenette RBI double in the fourth and Makai DeSoto and Bradford’s runs in the fifth increased the Apaches’ lead to 6-1.
Yavapai clawed its way back in the fifth with a three-run rally that pulled the Roughriders within two.
Treyjan Meza and Makai DeSoto were on the mound for Cochise, allowing Yavapai f12 hits while striking out eight and walking two.
Caskenette was 3-for-4 for Cochise with two RBIs and a run scored. Hernandez was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Cameron Crotte was 2-for-4, DeSoto was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Eduarney Martinez and Marsh were both 1-for-4 with Marsh scoring a run.
In the second game, the Apaches put up five runs in the top of the first, the big blow coming on a Marsh three-run home run.
Yavapai scored twice in the bottom of the second, making the score 5-2.
Cochise countered with three runs in the top of the third as Martinez, Crotte and Marsh all scored, extending the Apaches’ lead to 8-2. Marsh’s RBI double scored Bradford in the fourth, making the score 9-2.
In the fifth, Cochise’s Alan Ochoa hit a two-run home run to left and Martinez’s solo blast made the score 12-2.
Yavapai responded with two-run rallies in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, pulling within four at 12-8.
Ochoa’s run on a Crotte ground ball combined with a Yavapai error gave Cochise its 13-8 win.
Evan Shaw, Martin Miranda, Angel Ortiz and Mathias LaCombe pitched for the Apaches, allowing Yavapai 12 hits, walking three and striking out 11.
Martinez was 3-for-4, scored three runs and had an RBI; Crotte was 3-for-6, scored twice and had three RBIs; Marsh was 2-for-4, had two runs scored and four RBIs; and Ochoa was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
With the doubleheader sweep Cochise improved to 37-13 overall, 23-9 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.