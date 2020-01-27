The Cochise College men’s basketball team took a little longer than expected to win Saturday afternoon, going to double overtime in a 77-75 win at Scottsdale.
The win put Cochise at 15-6 on the season and 9-4 in ACCAC play. The Apaches are currently tied for second in the ACCAC standings.
Cochise seemed to be a step slow most of the night. Weak defensive energy and sloppy offensive execution resulted in an early 10-point deficit. It was a battle for the rest of the night.
With 33 seconds left and two seconds remaining on the shot clock, sophomore Naje Smith took an inbounds pass from freshman Patrick Samoura to make an incredibly difficult shot to tie the game and eventually force overtime.
With a four-point lead late in the first overtime, Cochise struggled to finish out the game by missing free throws and committing a costly turnover with eight seconds left. Scottsdale would go to the line down one with two free throws and a chance to win. After making the first to tie the game, the second free throw was off the mark and rebounded by Cochise to send it to the second overtime.
Cochise would make enough plays and free throws but not without drama on the final play.
Scottsdale would drive to the hoop on the final play of the game and have a layup opportunity. But Smith came from the weak side to block the shot, preserve the game and send the Cochise bench into a frenzy as they rushed onto the court to celebrate.
Cochise was led by Smith with 23 points and 11 rebounds, followed by sophomore Damon Wall with 16 points and three assists, while freshman Patrick Samoura chipped in 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“Effort, energy, and enthusiasm were lacking all night. We were able to pull it out,” Cochise Head Coach Jerry Carrillo said. “We probably did not deserve to win, but our guys made enough plays down the stretch to win the game. To compete for titles, we have to eliminate games like this.”
Up NextThe Apaches host Central Arizona College on Wednesday in the Stronghold Gymnasium at the Cochise College Douglas Campus. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Submitted by Cochise College Athletics