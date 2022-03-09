DOUGLAS — The Cochise College Apaches baseball team used an eight-run rally in the sixth inning to battle back from a 9-1 deficit to tie the game, eventually winning 11-9 and completing a doubleheader sweep over South Mountain Saturday at Cochise College’s Douglas campus.
In the first game, Cochise won 6-5.
South Mountain used three-run rallies in the third and sixth innings to add on to the previous three runs it had scored, taking a 9-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning.
Gerardo Hernandez and Connor Caskenette began the rally with a base hits. Eduarney Martinez hit a hard grounder that was misplayed for an error, allowing Hernandez and Caskenette to score. Douglas’ Alan Ochoa belted a bases-clearing triple that pulled the Apaches within two at 9-7. He and Hernandez later scored on a Caskenette double, tying the game at 9-9.
Ochoa tripled again in the bottom of the eighth and scored on Hernandez’s single, giving Cochise its first lead at 10-9. Hernandez eventually put the Apaches up two, 11-9, scoring on Caskenette’s double.
Caskenette was 4-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Ochoa was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Leobardo Melendez was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Hernandez 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Aaron Marsh was 1-for-2.
Cochise used five pitchers, Fernando Barreda, Ismael Pontiac, Martin Miranda, Pablo Rojas and Treyjan Mesa. They combined to allow nine runs and nine hits, walking six and fanning seven.
In the first game, Cochise fell behind early 3-0, but rallied to tie the game at 3-3 on a two-run homer by Makai DeSoto.
Cochise took the lead at 4-3 in the fifth, but lost it in the top of the sixth when the Cougars scored twice for a 5-4 lead.
DeSoto’s second home run of the game, in the bottom half of the inning, tied the game at 5-5.
Still tied going into the bottom half of the seventh, Hernandez doubled and later scored on a South Mountain error, giving the Apaches the 6-5 win.
Cochise had nine hits. Hernandez was 2-for-4; Martinez, 2-for-3; DeSoto 2-for-3 with two home runs, two runs scored and three RBIs; Joel Lindhal was 1-for-2; and Ochoa and Crotte both went 1-for-3.
Angel Ortiz, Jose Velasquez and Marco Ozuna pitched for Cochise, allowing five runs and seven hits while walking three and fanning nine.
The Apaches, 16-9 overall, 5-5 in the Arizona Community Conference Athletic Association, were on the road Tuesday taking on Glendale (11-11-1, 5-6).
