Apaches ranked 25th as win streak reaches 10

THATCHER — It took almost half the season, but the Cochise College Apaches finally cracked the National Junior College Athletic Association Top 25 Division 1 men’s basketball poll Monday, coming in at 25th.
Salt Lake Community College is the No. 1 team in the nation at 18-0. Kilgore College of Kilgore, Texas is second at 16-0 and John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois is third with a 15-1 record.
Cochise, 18-1 overall, 9-0 in the Arizona Junior College Athletic Association, extended its winning streak to 10 straight games Saturday, knocking off the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters 86-76.
Against Eastern Arizona College, the Apaches led almost the entire game. Cochise led by 36-24 at the intermission and pushed the lead to 21 points midway through the second half.
Cochise was led by freshman big man Oscar Cluff, who tallied another double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Jay Rodgers also had 18 points off the bench. Stephen “Tank” Byard scored 16 points and Ray Brown contributed 10.
“As a team we are working hard on moving the ball and trusting each other on both ends of the floor,” Byard said after the game.
“We were able to share the ball well offensively and led from start to finish,” Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo said. “Winning on the road in Thatcher is always tough. We really need to ‘lock in’ these next two practices and be ready for a very, very good Pima (Community College) team on Wednesday night in Tucson.”
Cochise’s only game this week is against a Pima squad that is 12-4 overall, 4-3 in conference. The game will be played on the Pima West Campus and will conclude the first half of conference play for the Apaches. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
