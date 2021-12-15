Apaches remain lone unbeaten team in conference play

Cochise College's Jonathan Garcia goes hard to the hoop to score two of his game-high 21 points Saturday in the Apaches' win over South Mountain.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS − The Cochise College men’s basketball team chalked up its seventh consecutive conference win Saturday, knocking off South Mountain Community College 104-72 at Stronghold Gym.

The Apaches, 7-0 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, 13-1 overall, have a two-game lead over second-place Arizona Western (5-1, 12-3) going into the Christmas break.

Against South Mountain the Apaches led 11-5 early on, eventually increasing their lead to 24-10 and 52-31 at the half.

Cochise maintained its dominance the second half, taking a 70-46 lead at the midway point.

The Apaches had four players score in double figures. Jonathan Garcia led all scorers with 21 points, Jay Rodgers came off the bench to contribute 17, Tyreese Watson followed with 16 and freshman Oscar Cluff recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

“We were really pleased with our guys’ effort, especially on the defensive end,” Cochise College coach Jerry Carrillo said. “Coach (Jason) Hopkins did a great job on the scouting report, and our guys defended with the same type of effort and energy we had earlier in the season. It was great having Coach Hopkins and all our guys back in the mix.”

Cochise will take time off for final exams, semester break and the holidays.

The Apaches return to action Monday, Dec. 27, against Eastern Wyoming College in the Pima Community College Holiday Classic in Tucson at 4 p.m. Cochise will then play the College of Southern Nevada Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 4 p.m. and Dawson Community College from Montana Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m.

