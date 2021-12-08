GLENDALE — The Cochise College men’s basketball team chalked up its third straight win Saturday and remains on top of the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference following a 84-79 win over the Glendale Community College Gauchos, which had been ranked 17th nationally in the NJCAA DII rankings earlier in the week.
According to Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo, his team used solid perimeter play to beat Gauchos in a tight contest.
Cochise led 37-32 at the half and led most of the contest. With less than a minute left in the game, John Garcia hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Apaches up 82-79, sealing the victory.
Garcia led the Apaches with 22 points. Freshman Tyreese Watson followed with 19 points while newcomer Jay Rodgers chipped in 17.
“It was a really good game as Glendale gave us all we could handle and more,” Carrillo said. “I really liked our guys’ confidence and trust in each other down the stretch while dealing with some adversity.”
Cochise moves to 11-1 overall and 5-0 in ACCAC play and holds a two-game cushion over second-place Arizona Western and Central Arizona College, both of which are 3-1 in the conference.
Up next for Cochise is a conference match with the Phoenix College Bears (7-3, 2-2), Wednesday night at Stronghold Gym on the Cochise College Douglas campus. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. There is no admission charge to any home games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.